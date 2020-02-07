Weight Loss Tips: HERE's why you need to add MCT oil to your diet plan

MCT Oil works wonders for weight loss. Read on to know more about the oil.

There are endless diet plans many of which are trending right now. We tend to try different diet plans for weight loss like the keto diet, intermittent diet, etc. An intense workout is an important part of weight loss but a proper weight loss plan also consists of a healthy diet plan. And here you need the MCT oil. It is considered to be helpful for weight loss.



MCT oil or Medium Chain Triglyceride is a saturated fatty acid, which aids in our fasting days. It is found in foods and consisted of a unique chemical structure that is metabolised in a different way compared to other fats. The fats in this oil can easily be converted into ketone to produce energy in our body and they don't get stored in our body like other fats. MCT oil best works with the intermittent and keto diet showing effective results. It is also proven that MCT oil aids in weight loss as it can control our excessive hunger, which eventually helps in weight control.



Benefits of MCT oil

According to doctors, MCT oil comes with an abundance of antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties, which promote an overall healthy body warding off all health issues. Along with its benefit of weight loss, MCT oil can also provide you with an energetic body with a high metabolism and a healthy digestion process.



Adding MCT oil to your diet

You might have been well aware of the trend which includes mixing MCT oil extract to coffee, smoothies, and salads. By any chance, if you cannot arrange the extracted MCT oil, then you can have the foods that come naturally with MCT oil. Coconut oil is considered to be the best natural source having MCT fatty acids. And most of the extracted MCT oil available in the markets are done by the coconut oil. So, get the maximum amount of MCT oil in your body, you can start cooking your meals with coconut oil. You can also take one tsp coconut oil with your morning tea or coffee. Apart from coconut oil, palm oil, butter, and all other dairy products like milk and eggs have a high quantity of MCT oil. So, add all of them to your regular diet plan to utilise the goodness of MCT oil for weight loss and staying healthy.

