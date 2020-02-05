Weight Loss Tips: THIS is how you can control your weight without an intense workout

Worried about your sudden weight gain? Follow these simple rules for weight loss that too without any workout.

There is a common saying that a workout is a key mantra for weight loss, but a study says something different. It says weight loss and controlling one's weight can also be possible without an intense workout if one maintains a proper routine to stay healthy. Our regular busy schedule often leaves us no time for self-grooming and as a result, we sometimes forget to workout to control our weight. And regular consumption of junk food, unusual timings for having meals, alcohol, smoking, late nights, work pressure all together contributes to weight gain along with numerous health issues. So, a recent study has been conducted on how to control weight without workout, which has surprised us all. The final result gave us some tips to control weight without doing that much workout. Those are just normal food and drinking habits from our daily life with a slight change in it.

So, let's find out how we can control or lose weight without an intense workout.

Choose black coffee

When coffee is consumed with sugar, flavoured syrups, or cream then it becomes 1280 percent higher in calorie content than 69, according to a study. So, black coffee not only saves you from taking in 500 calories a week but it also lowers your risk of insulin resistance, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders.



Carry a water bottle

A study says that 60 percent of the time we respond to thirst by eating instead of drinking. Experts believe the mistake happens because the same part of our brain controls hunger and thirst, and sometimes it mixes up the signals. So, having a water bottle will help you respond to your thirst making you feel fuller. It will also help increase your metabolism.

Opt for full-fat dairy

It may be surprising for you to know that fat-free food doesn't necessarily translate to a fat-free body. According to a European Journal of Nutrition study, participants who ate full-fat dairy tended to weigh less and gained less weight over time than those who took non-fat products. Experts say that non-fat foods are less satisfying for having less fat. On the other hand, fat-full foods are tastier and they make you feel fuller for a long time.

Keep a secret snack in your bag

Always carry a secret snack in your bag to avoid over-eating. Because when you are hungry with an empty stomach, then your body goes into starvation mode, which releases hunger hormones. This leads to overconsumption of foods to compensate for the starvation period. So, keeping a secret snack pack in your bag will help you avoid such a starvation period and over-eating.

Veggies for a high-fibre diet

Add as many veggies as possible to your diet plan to make it a healthy high-fibre diet. Research says that foods high in fibre are linked to weight loss compared to the foods low in high-fibre. And all vegetables are high in fibre along with anti-inflammatory properties to keep you healthier.

At least one meatless meal

You don't have to be fully vegan or vegetarian to maintain this routine. Just try to have one meal at least without meat on lunch or dinner in a week. This means you are having more plant-based protein. According to a study at Copenhagen University, it is more satisfying to have pork or veal-based meal; they will also make you feel full.

