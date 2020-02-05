Weight Loss Tips: THESE 3 ingredients can work wonders for your weight loss plan

Thinking about losing those extra kilos in your body? Try this simple 3 ingredients in a smoothie.

High-protein foods for weight loss are quite in trend right now; most of the fitness experts recommend this diet for weight loss and gaining muscle as well. So, adding more protein to your diet would really be helpful for weight loss and building muscle. And we can do that by taking all the seasonal fruits and veggies and putting them together. For example flaxseeds: they are a great source of mucilaginous fibre that can lower bad (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar levels, and regulate the bowel system.

Apples and spinach are two winter staples that are highly rich in antioxidants and fight with free-radicals to prevent the body from any harmful damage. They also prevent inflammation, boost immunity, heart health and make our skin glow. So, you can have the three of them together for your weight loss and to remain healthy. The home-made spinach-flax and apple smoothie can work wonders for those extra kilos in our body. It is wholesome, high in protein and combines the power of all seasonal fruits and veggies. It's very easy and quick to make as well. Check out the method to make the spinach-flax-apple smoothie.

Here's How To Make The 3 Ingredient Winter Smoothie At Home.

Ingredients to make the smoothie

1- One medium-sized apple

2- One cup of spinach leaves

3- 1 tsp flax seeds

How to make the smoothie

1- Take the apple, de-seed the fruit and then cut it in thick chunks.

2- Chop the spinach leaves well.

3- Now, in a blender put the apples, spinach leaves, and flax seeds.

4- Blend all the ingredients properly until they form a smooth consistency. If it gets too thick then you can add a little water to it and blend again. Do it until you get the texture according to your liking. Voila! Your smoothie is ready!

