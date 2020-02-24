Weight Loss Tips: THESE are the things to do when you cannot go to gym

Our stressful work life and the busy schedule often make it impossible to look at our health. And sometimes, this becomes so hard that we don't get enough time to go to the gym for an intense workout. As a result, our health gets neglected and affected by numerous health issues. But to be healthy we don't always need to rush towards the gym. Maintaining a strict routine and a healthy diet plan can also promote good health while maintaining your weight. So, here is a to-do list to maintain a healthy weight if you cannot manage to go to the gym. Check it out below.

More plant-based diet and less processed fast food

A plant-based diet includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, etc. This will provide you with an abundance of fibre, vitamins, minerals to regulate your blood pressure and cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes and maintain your weight.

Cut out a bad habit

Bad habits consist of several unhealthy things like drinking, smoking, ordering foods from outside, skipping breakfast, etc. Stop doing these things for a healthy weight and body.

Exercise for 30 minutes

Make it the mantra of your life to exercise for 30 minutes every day in a week. You can have a 30 minute walk, yoga, mild workout, etc. This will make you energised and release endorphins for happy hormones.

Meditation for 5 minutes

Practice 5-minute meditation to keep your mind peaceful. It cleanses your mind and removes all negative thoughts from it to fill it with positive thoughts.

Drink water

It's always recommended to have eight glasses of water in a day to keep yourself hydrated. It boosts metabolism, cleanses the system, makes skin healthy and maintains your weight.