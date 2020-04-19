Weight Loss Tips: THESE healthy foods can give you the feeling of satiety and aid in shedding extra kilos

Some healthy foods rich in protein and fibre can make you feel full for a long time. They can also reduce your appetite, slowing down the digestion process. This process will eventually contribute to weight loss making you eat less.

Weight loss is the most concerning health problem amongst us. We are always conscious about weight gain for which we try to maintain a strict diet and workout regularly. After all this, we may often gain some extra kilos and get tensed about it because shedding that extra fat is way tougher than gaining them. Other than that, we tend to try different remedies for weight loss. But we can lose and control our weight just with our food as well. Eating should not be stopped at all for it.

One simple and easy way of weight management is less eating and that can be possible when we feel full. Some types of food can give you a feeling of satiety. Those filling foods can help you cut down on your sudden hunger pangs and your portion of foods. Feeling less hungry will eventually make you eat lesser which will contribute towards weight loss and control.

Foods for Satiety: 15 types of foods to get the feeling of satiety.

Boiled potato

This vegetable is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, fibre and protein. They have also high water content and carbohydrate. And boiled potatoes are more filling than any other high-carb foods. Because they have the proteinase inhibitor protein in them which may also suppress appetite.

Oatmeal

Oats are a great option for breakfast. They are rich in fibre and can provide you with a high satiety feeling. Its filling power comes from its high fibre content and the ability to soak water. This will also help you to have fewer calories at lunch.

Eggs

Eggs a great source of protein that has all kinds of essential nutrients. Eggs are also good for our eye health and it gives us a great feeling of satiety. Breakfast with eggs is a great idea as it's packed with all kinds of amino acids.

Fish

Fish is fully loaded with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which is extremely essential for our health. And in terms of giving the feeling of fullness, fish is the most powerful one than any other protein-rich foods, especially for people who are overweight and obese. Research says, between fish and chicken, fish can give you the strongest feeling of satiety.

Meat

Meat, especially lean meat, is a good source for satiety after fish. They are highly rich in protein. In a research, it has been seen that people who consume meat at lunch have less dinner than those with high-carb lunch.

Greek Yoghurt

It’s generally thicker than normal yogurt and contains higher protein as well. Greek yoghurt can make you feel full for a longer period. It’s a great breakfast and afternoon snack option which will make you less hungry and eat less at dinner.

Veggies

Vegetables are always highly packed with all kinds of important nutrients- vitamins and minerals. They have a low amount of calories and a high amount of water and fibre. They are also filling foods to make you less hungry.

Soups

A research has shown that soups can be more filling than any other solid foods. And they also take a longer time to leave the stomach.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese or Paneer is low in calories and fats and high in protein. Its protein content has a strong impact on fullness. A study showed that the filling effects of cottage cheese are similar to that of eggs.

Legumes

Legumes like lentils, beans, peas and peanuts have all kinds of important nutrients. They are rich in fibre and a great source of plant-based protein. Legumes have also great effects on the feeling of satiety.

Fruits

Fruits have low energy and high fibre content. They slow down the process of digestion which makes it potential for the fullness. Mostly, orange and apples are the strongest ones for the satiety feeling. But it’s important to have solid fruits rather than juices.

Nuts

Nuts, mainly almonds, and walnuts have a high energy density. It’s rich in nutrients, fats and proteins and it’s also a great option for snacking. They also give us a high feeling of satiety.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil comes with a unique combination of fatty acids which can be turned into ketone bodies in the liver. And ketone bodies are known to reduce our appetite.

