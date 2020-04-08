Weight Loss Tips: Worried about your sudden weight gain? THESE factors might be causing it

You might be experiencing sudden weight gain even despite working out and maintaining your diet. But the over-weight is being caused by something else. Read on to find out.

Weight loss is one of the most important concerns for all of us. This concern makes us do lot of researches on foods and workout. We even don’t hesitate to try different weight loss programs and exercises followed by restricted diet plans. Some may benefit from such experiments, while others may not. It has also been seen that following a special diet chart without consulting the dietician may even make you fall ill. This may later cause chronic diseases like heart problems, kidney damage, anaemia, etc.



But still after everything, we are again back to square one. People fail to understand that limited food consumption and intense cardio cannot only help us to lose weight but also maintain it. A healthy lifestyle is also an important part of having a well maintained body. For example, an intense cardio workout followed by a large pizza and beverages will never help to shed those extra kilos. Rather there are high chances that you may face sudden weight gain. Similarly, there are numerous little things which can increase our belly fat, but we tend to overlook them.



Things that lead to weight gain: Here are some weird factors that may increase your weight.



Stress

When you are stressed out, you want to eat something nice rather than the healthy salads. So, this is where you consume unhealthy foods which have a high sugar content that increases belly fat.



Improper sleep

According to doctors, we need to have a sound sleep of 7-9 hours in a day to stay fit. But in a recent survey, it was seen that most of the adults don't get proper sleep. This increases health issues in them, one of which is obesity.



Consumption of enough water

Water is considered to be the prime reason to increase our metabolic rate. So, when you drink enough water, you have an improved metabolism which helps in losing weight and removing toxins from the body. And when your body doesn’t get enough water, it increases the toxins which also leads to weight gain.



Lack of protein

Protein gives you the feeling of satiety due to which it is better than carbohydrates and fats. When you start to consume low-protein diet, your energy levels also become low. This is considered to be an important reason for sudden weight gain. So, avoid those chips and start having nuts and peanut butter in your snacking time.

Artificial sweeteners

Many health-conscious people take artificial sweeteners to stay away from obesity. But these sweeteners actually contribute towards weight gain. In an experiment, done with mice, artificial sweeteners changed healthy gut microbiomes into bacteria that causes metabolic diseases.

Constipation

If you are most of the time constipated, it means you need more fibre in your diet. Constipation is also one of the reasons for gaining weight. It helps parasites, bad bacteria and fungus to grow in your body which leads to inflammation.



Excessive salt consumption

Increased salt intake causes water retention in your body which also contributes to being overweight. Control your salt intake and ask for dressings separately when you order for salads.



Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

CIRS is a chronic inflammation that affects our satiety. It also causes other health problems like fatigue syndrome, chronic lyme, age-related diseases, etc.



Magnesium deficiency

Magnesium activates numerous enzymes that can control digestion, absorption, utilisation of protein, fats and carb. It helps to increase metabolism and energy levels in our body. Without these two, controlling weight is not possible.

Emulsifiers

Ice cream, mayonnaise, margarine, chocolate, sausage are some of the common examples of emulsifiers which are all responsible for increased body weight.

Monosodium Glutamate

Also called MSG, Monosodium Glutamate is an ingredient found Chinese foods. It works in the food as a taste enhancer and increases weight.



Eating low-fat foods

When you eat low-fat foods, it increases your frequency of consumption as people think it is low in fat content, so it’s healthy for you. But fats can provide you with more calories than proteins and carbohydrates irrespective of its quantity, which increases your weight.



Exercise

We have already mentioned that don’t rush for pizza, cake or sugary beverages after the workout. This makes things even worse. So, prepare a healthy protein shake to drink after exercises.

