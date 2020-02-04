Weight Loss: Try THIS coffee and chocolate based protein shake and lose a stone or two

Weight Loss: Check out the recipe of the chocolate and coffee-based protein shake right here.

Weight loss is one of the most searched topics on the internet and the reason is that obesity has become quite prevalent. And more and more people are now aware of how being overweight is linked to many deadly health disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart issues among others. Ideally, exercising on a daily basis and following a healthy and balanced diet are the best ways to shed extra fat, however, there are several ways such as surgery among others many people do resort to.

Coming to diet, several studies have claimed how protein aids to boost weight loss. Protein helps in building muscles which in turn boosts metabolism which helps to burn fats. It also takes care of satiety and keeps us fuller for a good time. Today we are talking about chocolate and coffee-based protein shake that will help you to lose weight. One can include this as a part of their breakfast or as a pre and post-workout meal. The best part of this shake or smoothie is that it is easy to make. The shake includes healthy carbs, sugars, protein and calcium among others. It is easy to digest and will fill you up for a long time.

Speaking of ingredients and method, take a blender and add a cup of water in the blender, 1 and 1/2 teaspoon of coffee powder, 1tbsp of cocoa powder, add the 3 dates. Later, add one frozen banana, half cup low-fat milk, and low-fat curd, 1tbsp flax seeds and 3 tbsp of oats. Blend all the ingredients well and pour the mixture in a glass. Sprinkle sliced almonds and chia seeds on top.

Talking about the ingredients, coffee, as per some studies, is linked to calorie burning while cocoa is known to boost metabolism and also helps to metabolize fat better. On the other hand, flaxseeds are loaded with proteins and dietary fiber and the same helps to suppress appetite and prevent us from overeating. These seeds are low in starch and sugar, hence they are not high on calorie dates which acted as a sweetener in the smoothie will only do good than harm.

Check out the video tutorial right below.

Credits :Youtube

Read More