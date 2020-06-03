Weight Loss: Try THESE food combinations and shed extra kilos

Weight Loss: Check out some healthy food combinations that can speed up your weight loss efforts.

Are you watching your weight? Then you should know that healthy eating and daily physical workout can help you to lose those love handles. However, there are certain boosters such as intermittent fasting, HIIT training, calorie deficit and fat-burning foods that can come to your aid. For the unversed, when we eat more and don't burn the excess calories, the same gets converted into fats. So, with the help of healthy foods and workout, one can help to burn those fats.

Today we are talking about certain food combinations that can speed up your weight loss efforts. Bringing certain foods together can actually lead to weight loss and its win-win for foodies who find it hard to follow IF and similar diets or patterns. These food combos are made from very healthy foods that fill you up and help you burn fat. Make sure you don't abuse them by eating more. Read on to know more.

1. Honey and lemon

Honey and lemon combo is a great weight loss tool as together they become a powerful metabolism booster. They have a small number of calories and help to flush out toxins and toxin buildup can thwart your weight loss. The presence of minerals, vitamins and other nutrients makes us full for a good period of time. Ideally, you should have this concoction on empty stomach. You can also add the cinnamon powder as well.

2. Oatmeal and Peanut Butter

Oats are a superfood that anyways you should include in the diet. They are one of the best sources of important vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. The soluble fiber called beta-glucan helps to lose weight by promoting healthy gut bacteria and increases feelings of fullness. On the other hand, Peanut Butter is packed with a plant-based protein. In addition, it is also low in carbs and a good source of healthy fats. And these factors are linked to weight loss. So, grab peanut butter oatmeal for your breakfasts.

3. Carrot and Tahini

Carrot is one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They rank low on the glycemic index scale and one of the best sources of vitamin A, several B-vitamins, vitamin K, and potassium. Carrots increase satiety and decrease your overall calorie intake. Tahini aka sesame butter is also one of the nutritious foods. The fiber in tahini reduces calorie intake, which promotes weight loss. Also, the anti-inflammatory properties and promote a healthy gut and the same indirectly helps to weight loss.

4. Spinach and Banana

Spinach Banana smoothies are super healthy but did you know it can promote weight loss? Speaking of Bananas, they hardly have fats and low in cal as well. The fiber keeps the hunger hormone, ghrelin, from being released. On the other hand, Spinach is loaded with protein and we know that the same helps to not only boost metabolism but also aid in muscle growth and development.

5.Chicken and Cayenne pepper

As you know, protein is very effective in reducing weight and chicken is full of it. As per studies, one can control and manage weight loss if they eat chicken breast often. They are also very low-cal. Cayenne peppers, on the other hand, have a compound called capsaicin and it helps with appetite control and increases the rate at which the body burns calories.

