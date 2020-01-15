Weight Loss VS Fat Loss: Check out the difference between the two and how you can lose them

Confused between weight loss and fat loss? Here is everything you need to know about them.

We often get confused between weight loss and fat loss. Weight loss and fat loss are different from each other and both require different methods to lose them from our body. So, we have gathered the aspects of weight loss and fat loss to help you know everything about them. Weight loss is a reduction of overall body weight. And fat loss is the reduction of body fat. It is more specific than weight loss, which is the main requirement of most of the people. You can lose your body fat by reducing calories intake like weight loss.

How to lose fat?

For fat loss, our regular diet plan is very important. We need to control our protein, carbohydrate and fat intake to lose body fat. This can be done by reducing the portion size and tracking calories. But fat loss is not only depended on a diet plan, as it also requires a resistance program including weights. Lifting weights maintain muscle as they can burn the calories from the body. For losing weight, we also need to control or increase lean tissues. When we say tone-up, then we mean building muscle and losing body fat.

Types of fats in the body

Body fats are different according to our body types. There are some essential body fats, which we need in our body. These essential fats are needed for the normal structure and optimal function of the body. And then there are the unnecessary body fats, which we don't need. They get stored in the adipose tissue. This fat, also called storage fat, is the one that we want to lose.

The process to measure weight loss and fat loss Weight loss can be measured quite easily. General weighing scales can show our body weight, from which you can have an idea of how much weight you have lost or gained. But it only shows you a number, irrespective of it being healthy or unhealthy. It cannot tell you exactly where the weight is extra in our body or it cannot give an account for muscle mass. Whereas measuring body fat gives you a more specific result. It gives us the percentage of body fat in our bodies. Body fat percentage can be measured using anthropometric measurements.

