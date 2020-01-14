Weight Loss vs Inch Loss: HERE's how they are different from each other

Do you feel thin and fit in your favourite denims, but the weight machine shows something else? If yes, then read below to find out the difference between weight loss and inch loss.

The year 2020 is here, and most of us have taken the resolution to become healthier and the best version of ourselves this year. And for that, we have already started eating right and working out daily. When it comes to weight loss, these two components are essential for a healthy weight loss journey. Since exercising daily helps you burn calories, tones muscles and help you to gain muscle mass. Whereas, eating right makes you feel good and fresh all day long.

However, at times you might feel that you have dropped a kg or two because your favourite dress finally fits, but still, the weighing scale shows the same number. It doesn't mean that you have done something wrong, it means that you've had an inch loss. There's a slight difference between weight loss and inch loss, and if you are confused between the two, then here's how they are different from each other.

Read below to find out the difference between inch loss and weight loss.

When we talk about inch loss, it means that you are losing inches from the waist, hips and thighs. It might not show on the weighing scale, but it adds to your weight loss journey. Whereas, when you speak about weight loss, it's a fat loss journey, where weight loss machine shows the difference, and you start seeing changes in specific body parts.

Weight loss is a bit easier than inch loss since losing from your belly and waist can be a task, and if you do that, then you have achieved a lot. Inch loss happens because when you start working out, your body not only comes in shape, but the muscles also become more compact and firm.

So if you lose just inches it's good, since inch loss is considered as a healthier way of losing weight. If you only want to lose weight, rather than building muscles then focus on cardiovascular exercises more.

How to check your weight:

If you aim to drop a few kgs, then make weighing scale your BFF. However, if you aim to get healthy, then don't depend on your weighing scale. Measuring the Body Mass Index, body fat percentage and waist-to-hip ratio are more suitable ways to know your healthy weight.

Conclusion:

If you want to be a better version of yourself, then you should aim at maintaining a healthy weight and exercise daily or at least 4 times a week by following a proper diet plan.

Credits :TOI

Read More