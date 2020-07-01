Weight Loss: What is Keto Breath and how to deal with it?

Are you on a Ketogenic diet and experiencing a strange breath of late? Then read on to know about Keto Breath.

If you are reading this then I am assuming that you are already on Keto diet or planning to follow one. Still, those who are curious and want to know about Keto Diet, it is a low-carb high-fat diet. And one of the big benefits of it is major weight loss. When you start following the Keto diet your body burns fats instead of glucose as the main source of energy. After some days, the body switches over from using glucose as a fuel source and instead breaks down of fat stores starts. The fat gets converted into energy in the form of ketones. In a super low carb ketogenic diet, 75 percent of your daily calories are from fat, 20 percent from protein, and just five percent from carbohydrates.

There are certain side effects of it such as Keto Flu and Keto Breath and today we are talking about the latter one which is a quite unpleasant but reversible side effect. If you have or know someone who follows the Keto diet must have noticed a weird odor/breath. The same is due to the buildup of ketones and it is also an indication that your body is in ketosis. So, don't worry if you have keto breath as it is a good sign. The excess ketones are released from our body through urination and respiration and lead to keto breath.

The ketones which are generated include beta-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, and acetone and that's why Keto Breath some times smell like nail polish remover. Many people describe keto breaths as fruity smelling or metallic. Another reason for the Keto breath is protein intake. When our body breaks down protein, it produces amino acids, one of which is ammonia. And ammonia smells like urine and chemicals. And it could also contribute to unpleasant breath.

How to deal with it?

Fortunately, the keto breath is mostly temporary, just like the keto flu. After a few weeks, your body will get adjusted to your way of eating and soon you should get your normal breath back.

In the meantime, you can do few things neutralize keto breath.

- Drink more keto-approved fluids, especially water.

Aside from exhalation, your body flushes acetone and ketones through urination. Stay hydrated to increase urination. As soon as excess ketones get removed your breath will also become better.

- Control protein intake

Are you eating too much protein? Then you should keep a check on protein intake as it can worsen bad breath. As mentioned, after the breakdown of protein, there is a production of ammonia.

- Mints and Gum can help

You can chew gum and mints to keep bad breath away. But make sure you choose sugar-free mints and gum.

- Slightly increase your carbohydrate intake

This is another simple way to eliminate keto breath. Make sure to not increase the carb intake too much. For instance, if you are eating 15 grams of carbohydrates per day then try increasing your intake to 20 grams per day and see if your bad breath improves.

