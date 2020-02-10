Weight Loss: What is subcutaneous fat and how to get rid of it?

Weight Loss: There are two primary types of fat- visceral and subcutaneous. Read on to know what is subcutaneous fat and how to shed the same.

Weight watchers should know that instead of focusing on the weight they should focus on fat loss as that's advisable. Losing weight means bringing down your muscle weight as well. And we ideally in order to be fit one should focus on getting more muscles and lesser fat and weight after a point can be ignored. As with fat drop will lead to weight loss as well. So, coming to unhealthy fats which not only gives us an undesirable look but also negatively impacts is our health. For the unversed, there are two primary types of fats: visceral and subcutaneous. The jiggly fat which sits right below the skin is called subcutaneous fat and fats which surrounds around our vital organs is visceral fats and is unhealthy than subcutaneous. That unwanted belly pooch is the result of too much subcutaneous fat.

People who have a large amount of subcutaneous also tend to have a good amount of visceral fat. While many want to lose subcutaneous fat to fit into the favourite jeans, one should also focus on getting rid of visceral fat. The good news is that one can lose both types of fats. Dedication with the right combination of diet and exercise can help you to achieve it. We have written a full-fledged article on the same you can read here.

Talking about subcutaneous fat, the amount of fat depends on several factors right from physical activity, diet to genetics. Many people have too much of it because they must be having too many calories than they burn, lead a sedentary life, little muscle mass, less physical activity or suffering from diabetes. Subcutaneous fat is not bad and is an important part of your body, but if your body is storing too much of it then the same increases the chances of getting several health issues. People with more than required subcutaneous fat can contract health disorders such as heart disease and strokes, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, liver disease and kidney disease among others.

How to know whether you have too much subcutaneous fat?

Overweight or obese people mostly have more subcutaneous body fat. So, if you are BMI is 30 or higher then you may be having a good amount of this type of fat that you should try and lose. Another way to determine whether you have excess fat is by measuring your waist size. As per studies, for men, if the waist size is more than 40 inches and for women, with over 35 inches waist size have higher chances of developing obesity-related health issues.

How to shed subcutaneous fat

As mentioned, the right diet and physical activity are the ket to lose excess fat from the body. One basic and effective way to lose it is by consuming fewer calories than you burn.

Make sure you have to include fruits, vegetables, lean protein-rich foodstuff, fibrous food items, whole grains and nuts in your daily diet.

Try and avoid foodstuff which is loaded with sugars, salt, and saturated fats.

Indulge in aerobic activities such as walking, running, cycling, swimming among others which can increase the heart rate.

Also, try and do resistance aka strength training as well as it leads to muscle development and boosts metabolism.

One should also indulge High-Intensity Interval Training aka HIIT. Check out this article for more details about it.

Another way to tackle excess fat is by managing stress.

Managing stress is of the utmost importance as it leads to development of a stress hormone called Cortisol and stress-induced eating.

As per a study which was published in "Obesity" in 2013 showed that high levels of cortisol led to genetic effect on subcutaneous fat.

