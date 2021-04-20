What is adenomyosis and what are the impacts of it on fertility?

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological condition that makes the uterine walls thicker which then leads to heavy menstruation. So, Dr Aindri Sanyal, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, talks about adenomyosis and its impacts on fertility.

There are some gynaecological conditions that may have similar symptoms but fundamentally they differ. One such example of the gynaecological condition is adenomyosis, where the uterine lining cells, called endometrial glands, and its surrounding tissue, the stroma, are located within the muscle wall of the uterus, and the lining of the uterus sheds whenever a woman gets her menstruation. This condition makes the uterine walls grow thicker and may lead to heavy or longer-than-usual menstruation, this condition also brings pain during the menstrual cycle or intercourse. So, Dr Aindri Sanyal, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata talks about adenomyosis and its impacts on fertility.

Signs of Adenomyosis

Symptoms of Adenomyosis condition can be mild to severe and some women may not experience it any at all. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Prolonged menstrual cramps.

Spotting between periods.

Heavy menstrual bleeding.

Longer menstrual cycles than usual.

Blood clots during menstrual bleeding.

Heavy pain during intercourse.

Tenderness in the abdominal area.

How is Adenomyosis different from Endometriosis?

Adenomyosis isn’t similar to endometriosis. This condition occurs after the endometrial tissues become implanted outside of the uterus. Women with adenomyosis can also develop endometriosis. While both adenomyosis and endometriosis can be painful for women, adenomyosis generally tends to have pain related to women's periods.

How to diagnosis Adenomyosis?

To begin with, a complete medical evaluation can help to determine what kind of treatment is needed. First, it is necessary to determine if the uterus is swollen or not. Usually, women with adenomyosis witness swollen uterus that is double or triple the normal size.

Does adenomyosis have any impact on fertility?

Many women who have adenomyosis can also have endometriosis, which is why it is difficult to state precisely what role adenomyosis may play in fertility problems. But doctors have mentioned that adenomyosis contributes to fertility issues. Adenomyosis can also put women and their babies at a high risk of preterm birth.

Options to treat adenomyosis

Adenomyosis treatment depends on the symptoms. Sometimes symptoms can be treated with pain medications or with hot water bags for pain relief. Following are some treatments aimed at reducing the symptoms of adenomyosis which include:

1. Anti-inflammatory medications.

2. Hormonal treatments.

3. Endometrial ablation.

4. Uterine artery embolisation.

Can Adenomyosis be cured?

Hysterectomy is one of the options to cure adenomyosis which involves surgical removal of the uterus. This option is only considered during severe cases of women who don’t want to plan for their pregnancy. While adenomyosis isn’t a life-threatening gynaecological condition, there are treatments that are available to help improve the symptoms.

