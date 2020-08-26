What is Adrenal Fatigue? THESE are the symptoms, causes and home remedies of THIS health problem

Adrenal fatigue is when the adrenal glands respond to high-stress level by releasing cortisol hormone. This increases heart rate and blood pressure. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Adrenal Fatigue is not a medical diagnosis. It’s a term mainly applied to some nonspecific symptoms of the body like body aches, nervousness, sleep problems, digestive problems etc. The adrenal glands release different types of hormones that are important for our body. But when they can’t produce those hormones properly, then it causes several health issues.

Adrenal glands produce hormones that aid in burning fat and protein, regulating sugar and blood pressure, reacting to stressors etc. When high-stress level causes adrenal insufficiency, then it’s called adrenal fatigue. Read below to know more.

Here’s everything you should know about adrenal fatigue.

Symptoms of adrenal fatigue

These are the symptoms of adrenal fatigue:

1.Fatigue

2.Difficulty in falling asleep.

3.Sugar and salt cravings

4.Unexplained weight loss

5.Lack of motivation.

Diagnosis of adrenal fatigue

When you’re having the above-mentioned symptoms then consult your doctor immediately. Apart from that, have a check if you’re having any of these health issues:

1.Anaemia

2.Heart problems.

3.Lungs problems.

4.Infections.

5.Diabetes.

6.Autoimmune disease.

7.Kidney disease

8.Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

9.Liver disease.

10.Depression.

11.Anxiety.

12.Low blood pressure.

13.Skin discolouration.

14.Loss of body hair.

What is actaully Adrenal Fatigue?

When we get highly stressed out, then the adrenal responds to it by releasing cortisol and adrenaline hormones which increase our blood pressure and heart rate. There is no specific test for adrenal fatigue. Certain types of blood tests can check adrenal production. But there are some easy home remedies for adrenal fatigue which can help you keep the hormone secretion under control.

Home remedies for adrenal fatigue

1. Adrenal fatigue diet helps you to increase the consumption of high protein foods, veggies and whole grains. And it aids in decreasing the intake of carbohydrates especially sugar, processed foods, fried foods, caffeine etc. It also maintains the timing of our meals to regular blood sugar.

2. Since this issue is completely associated with stress, so the home remedies always impose on reducing the stress level by doing:

1.Meditation

2.Deep breathing exercises.

3.Regular workout

3. Adrenal fatigue diet also puts pressure on having Vitamins B-6, B-5, B-12, Vitamin C and magnesium. But consult your doctor before adding vitamins and minerals to your diet.

4.Certain herbal supplements can also help to ease the high-stress levels. They are as follows:

1.Liquorice root.

2.Maca root.

3.Golden root.

4.Siberian ginseng.

What is adrenal insufficiency?

Adrenal insufficiency is a disease that can be diagnosed. This happens when our adrenal glands get damaged and can’t produce the right amount of cortisol hormone. There are two forms of this condition and the symptoms are chronic fatigue, weight loss, muscle weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, diarrhoea, depression, darkening of the skin etc.

DISCLAIMER: It’s always recommended consulting your doctor.

