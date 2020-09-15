What is Aerial Yoga? Here’s why you should do it regularly

Aerial yoga is a new version of traditional yoga. It needs a swing to perform the poses. This yoga has numerous health benefits. Read on to know why you should practise this regularly.

Yoga is an age-old technique to relieve stress and calm our body. It has many health benefits that can reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well. Aerial yoga is a new twist to the traditional yoga poses. This anti-gravity yoga is performed with the help of a swing to support the body.

In aerial yoga, the swing hangs from the ceiling and you have to perform different poses with the support from the swing without putting any extra pressure on your back, head, shoulder and spine. So, here’s everything you should know about aerial yoga.

Aerial yoga health benefits:

1.When you are performing aerial yoga on the swing, the spine muscles are relaxed and joints also have less pressure and compression.

2.Traditional yoga is always good to enhance focus and concentration levels. This becomes more effective when you use the swing for the poses.

3.Aerial yoga strengthens our upper back portion as abs, shoulder and arms are engaged. This yoga is highly beneficial for people having pain in shoulder, neck and back. It also relieves stiff muscles and increases blood flow to the back.

4.You can relax into a pose in aerial yoga because of the swing. It also enhances your posture, flexibility and alignment.

What you should wear to perform aerial yoga?

To perform this yoga, you should wear something comfortable but not something too loose because then it can get entangled with the swing. Long-sleeve top and leggings are perfect.

Who should perform aerial yoga?

Aerial yoga is fun and a great workout to do. If you are not a gym person, then it’s definitely for you. But don’t perform this without the guidance of a professional.

