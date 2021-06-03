What are the back problems due to prolonged WFH and how to cope with them? Expert weighs in

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, people are working from home for the last one year now. On one side, it has many advantages, but most people are facing back issues due to the long sitting hours. So, Dr. Ashish Jain, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, talks about the issues and give some ways to reduce them.

Working from home seems to be the new normal during this lockdown, and for many, it has given a good work-life balance, but too much can also be harmful. The problems of prolonged sitting by itself were applicable in the office even during pre-covid times. Even at the office, when you sit for long hours, it has been shown that sitting for less than four hours a day at any work has the least incidence of associated medical problems or inactivity of the heart, overall health and long-term mortality. The highest risk is when you sit for more than 11 hours a day. This has been proven in various studies. Coming to posture, you must sit ideally on an office chair and desk, and the work terminal should be in front of you, the back should have support, your knees should be bent at 90 ideally with your feet on a footstool, your hips should be at 90 degrees, and your buttocks should be snuggled to the chair with your elbows supported to the side handles of the chair. So, Dr. Ashish Jain, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC, talks about the back problems people are facing for the prolonged work from home and how to cope with it.

What are the problems if you sit wrong?

1- Neck strains due to too much stooping to write, read or too much neck rotation in a particular angle to access your computer screen.

2- Lower back strain because it is proven without a doubt that the maximum stress on our disk is when we sit for long hours.

3- Knee, join buttock pains due to the pressure and lack of joint fluid circulation for prolonged hours, especially in a cold environment when confined to an air-conditioned room.

4- Cooling of blood in the legs like the calves causing tiredness, swelling and fatigue and reduced circulation of blood in the body, giving rise to more fatigue.

What are the solutions?

1- Designate a workplace at home, preferably an office chair and a good study table which provide access to the gadgets and documents.

2- Take breaks even when on a chair. Do some stretches within the seated position. Ideally, get up, walk around a bit, do some standing stretches, take a break-even for hydration.

3- Do some regular exercise plan at home, at least an hour of bodyweight exercises, kinetics, yoga, stretch, do anything that keeps you active and fit.

4- Be careful of the diet because weight gain will further add to your misery. Food rich in calcium should be consumed, a good protein intake, Vitamin D, B complex is essential.

5- Working from home has its advantages and disadvantages. One has to keep oneself active and keep the joints and spine fit and avoid strain while sitting and exercise and nutrition will keep you physically and mentally fit.

