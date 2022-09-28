Discover the advantages of fasting for your physical and mental wellbeing

Dusshera is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated across India for 9 days. It is celebrated differently in the north, west, east and south of India. A major tradition common amongst the various cultures in India is to fast during Dusshera. Fasting commonly know as ‘Vrat’ is observed in various methods according to family traditions. Generally, a Sathvik diet is followed during the fast that excludes all kinds of spices, whole grains, onion, garlic, meat etc. Nidhi S, a health coach, is here to provide some insight on the advantages of fasting for both mental and physical health.

Apart from the cultural reasons behind fasting there are also scientific reasons. Below are few benefits of fasting: