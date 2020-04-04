What are Warts and the home remedies to get rid of them?

Got ugly bumps on the skin? They are called warts. Here is how you can get rid of them.

Ugly and annoying, warts are not the end of the world but certainly are irritating to the core. Warts are harmless growths caused by one of the many viruses of HPV (human papillomavirus) infections. They can appear anywhere on the body, but hands, feet, knees and elbows are the common areas affected by them. You might find it painful to walk if a wart is on the soles of the feet.

We come in contact with HPV viruses when we shake hands or touch a doorknob, but only some of us develop warts. They can spread from direct contact from a person who has warts. Children and young adults are the most vulnerable to this condition. However, the good news that they are harmless and may disappear in a week. In some cases, it might take longer.

Here are some ways to get rid of warts.

Getting Rid of Warts

Even though most warts disappear over time and are harmless, sometimes waiting for them to disappear can pose a risk. If not treated, they can get bigger or new warts may appear, or someone you know might develop them too. So, to be careful you should think about treating them while you can.

If you try to get rid of them at home, you should keep in mind:

If you use a tool to remove them, ensure that nobody else is using the same tool. They are contagious.

Avoid treating them on your own if you suffer from diabetes.

Don’t try treating warts on your face or other sensitive parts of the body at home.

Home Remedies for Warts

Apple Cider Vinegar

It has antimicrobial properties that may help fight HPV. Mix 2 tablespoons of ACV with 1 tablespoon of water. Apply on the affected area using a cotton swab.

Garlic

Garlic has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help you get rid of warts. Mix 1 crushed clove with water and apply it directly to the wart.

Aloe Vera

Apply aloe vera gel directly on the wart to ease the pain. It also provides relief for skin conditions like burns and psoriasis.

Vitamin C

This is an essential vitamin for the immune system. It helps in wound healing and healthy skin tissue. You can crush a vitamin C tablet and mix it with water. Apply the mixture to the wart.

Vitamin E

Just like vitamin C, vitamin E is also important for a healthy immune system. Extract the oil from a tablet and apply directly on the wound.

