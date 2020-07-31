What is Candida overgrowth? Symptoms and prevention tips of this fungal infection

Candida is a type of yeast infection. It causes several conditions if it starts to grow. So, these are the symptoms of this condition and prevention tips to get rid of it.

Candida is a type of yeast infection that mainly occurs on the skin, mouth and intestines. This fungal infection is not that problematic until it starts to grow uncontrollably. Later, it causes candidiasis infection.

The healthy bacteria in our body keeps the candida level in control. But if they get disrupted, then it spreads rapidly. There are many factors for the overproduction of candida. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Candida overgrowth and its symptoms:

Leading factors for candida overgrowth

These are the reasons which can cause overproduction of this infection:

Antibiotics.

Having a diet with high in sugar and refined carbs.

High alcohol intake.

Weak immune system.

Oral contraceptives.

Higher stress level.

Diabetes.

Symptoms of Candida overgrowth

The symptoms of candida overgrowth are as follows:

1-When candida grows in mouth or throat, it is called as thrush. This occurs in newborn mostly and adults with a weak immune system may also have it. In this condition, they have bumpy patches on their tongue, inner cheeks, gums or throat.

2-Tiredness and fatigue are the most common symptoms of candida.

3-Candida is also found in the vaginal tracts of women which causes candidiasis. And vaginal yeast infection is very common among women. This can also cause Urinary Tract Infection. Some common symptoms of vaginal yeast infection are redness, swelling, itching and painful intercourse.

4-If candida starts to overgrow in your digestive system, then you may experience several digestive issues like constipation, diarrhoea, nausea, gas, cramps and bloating.

5-Minor sinus infections are caused by bacteria and candida is the prime reason for it. Some of the common symptoms of it are nasal congestion, runny nose, loss of smell and headache.

6-Candida fungal infection on the skin is very uncomfortable. It causes certain conditions on our skin like athlete’s foot, ringworm and nail fungal infections.

How to treat it?

Consumption of refined sugars, carbs, high lactose dairy products can cause candida overgrowth. So, try to change your eating habits to get rid of this condition. Certain things can help to control the growth of the infection and they are as follows:

Garlic.

Coconut oil.

Curcumin.

Xylitol.

Aloe vera.

Pomegranate.

Kombucha.

Probiotics like Lactobacillus.

