What care should you take when you are pregnant?

Your body goes under tremendous changes during pregnancy. But, remember that your pregnancy will need thorough monitoring. Also, you will have to embrace a healthy lifestyle to stay fit during the pregnancy days. Here are a few important tips that you must follow to have a healthy birth of your baby. Baby care begins even before its birth.

Hence, you should follow the same by taking prenatal care, opting for a healthy lifestyle, and regular medical check-ups during the pregnancy. Once you conceive, the first and foremost thing is to visit your doctor, who will start the treatment by reviewing your medical history. Starting from the common medical test and check-ups like urine, high sugar levels, high protein levels, iron levels, blood tests check for blood cell count and infectious diseases like syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis. Besides these tests, the doctors would also suggest going for other medical examinations like which may differ depending on your health and risk for problems, which may include a pelvic exam to inspect the shape of your uterus, screening for cervical cancer, an ultrasound to monitor for baby’s growth and position.

Here are a few other vital tips that pregnant women need to keep in mind:

Healthy diet

The intake of a balanced diet is one of the essential things that one should follow during pregnancy. Eating simple but healthy boiled vegetables consisting of fewer spices and oil, fresh seasonal fruits. If possible, try having fresh raw fruits rather than juice. Consumption of fiber in your diet is again vital during pregnancy, hence complex carbohydrates are a good source of fiber and provide energy. Sweet potatoes, butternut squash, whole grains like buckwheat, and legumes are good sources of carbohydrates. As a part of a balanced diet and healthy growth of your child, you should focus on taking an optimal amount of protein during pregnancy. Plant-based protein sources are tofu, soy products, beans, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, and nuts. Other sources are chicken, fish, or eggs. Fats in your diet play a key role during pregnancy, as it helps to get Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Fatty fish like salmon, herring and trout, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts are good sources of healthy fats. With the doctor’s consultation, take folic as it helps prevent problems with your baby’s brain and spine.

Exercise for staying fit during pregnancy

Regular exercise during pregnancy helps you to stay in top shape and eases discomfort. Select the exercises or Yogasanas after consulting your doctor. Practice the same at least for 30 minutes a day. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Stay stress-free

You need to meditate or do things that you like to calm yourself down. Too much stress can be harmful to you and the baby. So, spend some quality time with yourself and family members, watch movies together to relax, go for a mini-vacation to rejuvenate yourself. Don’t forget to pamper yourself.

When to see a doctor?

One should immediately contact the doctor if you are experiencing blood or fluid coming from your vagina, sudden swelling of your face or fingers, severe headaches, nausea, blurry vision, severe cramps in your lower abdomen, illness or infection, change in baby’s movement, burning sensation while urinating.

About the author: Dr Madhuri Burande Laha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi

Also Read: Here’s why women are more prone to arthritis