What is Colon Infection? Signs, causes, treatment and prevention of this health condition

Colon Infection Symptoms: Right from signs to causes to treatment, here is everything you need to know about the health disorder.

Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Kokilaben hospital after being diagnosed with a colon infection, passed away today. He was 54 and is survived by wife Sutapa and two sons. Fans and celebs are in disbelief and shock after learning about his sudden demise. Many have been Googling about what exactly is Colon infection and what are its red flags, causes, treatment, and prevention of the health issue. So, what exactly is Colon infection?

Colitis is the term used for inflammation of the inner lining of the colon (large intestine). There are different types of colitis such as Ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s colitis, Ischemic colitis, Lymphocytic colitis and Atypical colitis among others. Infection, loss of blood supply in the colon area, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and invasion of the colon wall with collagen are some of the causes of the inflamed colon. If not detected and treated early on, then the risks of colorectal cancer increases. Read on to know more about health disorder.

Common Symptoms of Colon infection:

1. Abdominal pain

2. Diarrhoea

3. Cramping

4. Fever

5. Urgent bowel movements

6. Rapid weight loss

7. Nausea

8. Appetite loss

Common Causes of Colon infection:

1. Infection

Infectious colitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The same can be contracted from contaminated water, foodborne diseases and poor hygiene.

2. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

IBD is a group of chronic diseases that cause inflammation in the digestive tract. The two main types are Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis.

3. Ischemic colitis

This type of colitis occurs when there’s reduced blood flow to the colon. The cells of the digestive system get stopped due to poor blood flow.People with blocked arteries are at more risk of developing this disorder.

4. Microscopic colitis

This type of colitis can only be seen through a microscope. It’s characterized by more number of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) in the lining of the colon.

5. Drug-induced colitis

Some people suffer from inflamed colon because of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Long-term use of NSAIDs can put you at risk.

Detection:

Tests such as X-rays, stool testing, sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy, blood tests and erythrocryte sedimentation rate (ESR) among others are usually conducted to determine it.

Treatment of Colon infection:

The treatment depends on the type of colitis and cause. The treatments include clear-food diet, anti-inflammatory medicines, antibiotics, immunosuppressants, supplements (such as iron, calcium, and vitamin D), surgery and lifestyle changes. Patients who are acutely ill often need intravenous fluids and other medicines.

Lifestyle changes that may help relieve your symptoms:

Finding and avoiding foods that trigger the symptoms

Eat smaller and frequent meals throughout the day

Avoid food items that increase stool output.

Avoid alcohol consumption and smoking

Prevention of Colon infection :

Foods that can trigger the symptoms:

Alcohol

Aerated drinks

Dairy products (if lactose intolerant)

Foods containing sulfur or sulfate and fiber

Spicy foods

Refined sugar

products containing sorbitol

