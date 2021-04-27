What is the connection between gum diseases and general health?

In many researches, it has been seen that poor dental hygiene can lead to several chronic health issues. So, it is essential to maintain good oral hygiene to stay away from those diseases.

It is a well-known fact that oral health is significant to uphold overall holistic health. Your dental well-being, particularly that of your gums, is more important than you realise. It is vital to note how the health of your gums can impact your general well-being. It has been researched that people having poor oral health like gum disease tend to suffer from higher rates of cardiovascular problems like a heart attack or stroke as opposed to people with good dental health. So, Dr Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental, talks about the connection between gum ailments and overall health.

Just like other body parts, our mouths also team up with bacteria, most of which are harmless. But since our mouth acts as an entry point to our digestive and respiratory tracts, some of these germs can cause disease. Normally the body's natural defenses and optimum dental hygiene like regular brushing and flossing, facilitate in keeping the bacteria under control. However, if you follow improper oral hygiene, it can pave way for harmful bacteria to reach levels that might lead to dental infections like gum ailments. Gum disease and swelling of the gums start when dental plaque accumulates around one’s enamels. There exist almost thousands of bacteria in dental plaque, which, if left untreated, can lead to cavities, gingivitis, or a severe form of gum disease known as periodontitis.

Diabetes

There is a strong connection between gum ailments and diabetes. Periodontal disease transpires when the gums move away from your enamels, forming small pockets. Food bits can get stuck in the pockets, and the germs present in your mouth can generate toxins that irritate the gums causing swelling. Without being treated, the bones and tissues supporting the enamels will start to break down. Diabetics have a slow healing capacity since their immune system is not as robust. There is more breakdown of periodontal tissues since things don’t heal as well. Those suffering from severe periodontitis may have higher levels of HbA1C, which is a form of glucose-linked hemoglobin, that is used to measure how well diabetes is controlled. So, it is significant for diabetics to make oral health a priority.

Blood vessel disease

A different kind of plaque, composed of calcium, cholesterol, fat, and other blood substances, can get amassed inside one’s arteries, known as atherosclerosis. This fatty plaque can be responsible to cause coronary artery ailments that can narrow or limit blood flow to the heart.

Infective endocarditis

This condition is usually caused by the bacteria entering the bloodstream and infecting the heart. These bacteria may even originate in the mouth. People with gum ailments are more prone to suffering a heart attack and other grave cardiovascular diseases. Periodontal illness, which typically is soreness in the gums and bacteria, can cause contraction of essential arteries, increasing the risk for heart disease. Practicing good dental care such as brushing twice and flossing once a day can help in reversing an initial stage of gum disease, known as gingivitis. Also Read: Wrinkles: Causes, home remedies and clinical treatments of this sign of ageing

