What does acne at THESE 5 places say about your health?

You can try using multiple cleansers, creams and wipes but some acne is due to hormonal imbalances. Let’s take a look at these 5 prominent areas of the face that are prone to pimples.

I HATE ACNE! You have probably heard this phrase a gazillion times during your entire life. Acne not only looks bad but is also bad for your health. Acne are produced due to hormonal imbalances or clogged pores and they can pop-up anywhere.

What you might not know is that acne in a particular area can actually indicate underlying health issues. This process of examining the location of acne on the face to determine health issues is called face mapping. The process of finding how and why acne occurs in certain areas can help tell you a little something about your health. Let’s take a look at these 5 prominent areas of the face that are prone to pimples.

1. Forehead

The Cause: Acne on forehead is mostly caused because of stress and poor digestive issues. It can also be triggered by the hair that sticks to the forehead or wearing closed hair accessories like hats or caps.

The Solution: Avoiding hair accessories, drinking lots of water, sleeping for eight hours and eating greens can help in minimising the friction on the forehead.

2. Cheeks

The Cause: Acne on the top and lower cheeks are mostly caused by poor respiratory systems and poor dental hygiene respectively.

The Solution: To avoid cheek acne, keep the air clean at home. Also, clean every object that comes into contact with the cheek repeatedly like mobile screens, makeup brushes and pillow cover.

3. T-Zone

The Cause: T-Zone is the area between the eyebrows down to the nose and chin. Acne on T-Zone are caused due to gastrointestinal imbalances or food allergens. Acne on the nose is linked to the liver and kidney which signifies high blood pressure or liver dysfunction.

The Solution: To avoid the T-Zone acne, one should consume green and leafy vegetables. Reducing dairy products and junk food can also improve your T-Zone acne.

4. Chin

The Cause: Acne on the chin is generally caused by hormonal imbalance.

The Solution: Healthy diet, timely scheduled sleep and mint tea can really help you tackle and improve your chin acne.

5. Back, arms and thighs

The Cause: Acne on the back, arms and thigh are often caused by hormonal fluctuations and genetics. It can also happen because of clothes we wear that causes irritation to the skin.

The Solution: To prevent this, wear clean and loose clothes. Try lotions and soaps with pore-clogging ingredients like natural oils.

Credits :Getty Images

