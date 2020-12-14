This what fitness enthusiast Milind Soman likes to eat in a day to stay fit and active

The superfit, the runner and the most desirable man, here is what Milind Soman eats in a day to stay healthy and active.

Milind Soman, quite commonly known as the stud in ‘Made in India’ music video, has truly proved that age is just a number. He is fit, active and famous for his marathons. He likes running barefoot and lives on home-cooked meals. Needless to say, everybody wants to know what he eats and the secret behind his fitness.

He is a fitness freak and believes in keeping things simple. He uses nature to his advantage and follows the very basics to remain healthy and active. Here is the comprehensive diet plan of the handsome hunk and the list of things he does to stay fit.

Diet plan

Milind Soman has often said that he does not follow any specific routine or a specific diet. For breakfast, he eats fruits like papayas, watermelons, bananas etc and pairs them with milk and dry fruits or porridge.

For lunch, he eats something light and simple like lentils, rice, vegetables and curd. He avoids eating non-vegetarian for dinner and eats wholesome homely food like pulses, chapati and vegetables. He eats the last meal of the day by 7:30 pm.

Fitness secret

He does not go to the gym to stay fit. He feels that gyms are basically for bodybuilding and maybe rehab but one cannot get healthy and fit by going to a gym.

Contrary to popular opinion, he does not run every day. Milind Soman runs 3-4 times a week. He doesn’t follow a set routine and doesn’t believe in any kind of a ritual. He feels that the most important thing is that one needs to be active all the time.

