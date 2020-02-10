What is HANGXIETY and how you can deal with it?

A hangover can often bring along some anxiety along with the physical symptoms and it can be very difficult to handle such problems this is why we all need to understand hangxiety in order to cope with it.

It's fun to step out to have a few drinks with your social circle every now and then but we've all had those days when we've had a few too many drinks. While there's nothing wrong with having fun and letting your hair down every now and then sometimes the hangover just makes us want to never drink again. But sometimes this hangover can be accompanied by anxiety too. Along with the usual headache and the need to stay away from light and loud sounds, you may feel very anxious. While your body detoxifies and cleanses itself, you might start feeling anxious and jittery and feel overwhelmed with emotions. Hangovers often have a psychological side effect and the term coined to explain this is hangxiety. This can make it very difficult to enjoy your life in a social setting and let go and it can also impact your drinking habits.

Alcohol-induced anxiety can cause chaos in your life and it's important to spot the signs of it and take steps to relax your mind and body. You may begin to feel anxious about what happened the night before if you don't remember, or simply feel guilty or stressed about it if you do. You may also feel the need to immediately check your phone and feel washed over with guilt. People with hangxiety tend to beat themselves up over things that happened. This usually happens with people who have social anxiety or try to drink away their pain or problems. People with alcohol dependency tend to feel hangxiety but it can also happen if you have a folic acid deficiency which can often lead to mood swings or depression and anxiety problems. If you haven't slept properly or had alcohol allergy or intolerance it can lead to alcohol-induced anxiety.

If you've been suffering from these symptoms during a hangover, it would be a good idea to learn some coping methods like breathing exercises and rehydrate yourself as well eat a filling meal. Sleeping away hangxiety can work wonders for your mind and body. Remember that you were drunk and you cannot go back in time or change anything that happened. Try meditating and turn to mindful practices to calm your mind. Understand the root cause of your problem and try to eradicate that.

