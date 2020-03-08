THIS is what happens to your body when you drink during your periods

Your menstrual cycle is when your life hits pause. While it's good to take a break and relax during this time, consuming alcohol may not be such a great idea as it can take a toll on your body and make everything much worse.

Our periods can be very annoying especially since it puts everything on hold for us. Periods can put us in a bad mood and make us feel tired and lethargic all the time. This is why a lot of women feel the urge to step out and socialise and have some fun during this time of the month. Women often crave a break from the stress that our periods put us in and many times we turn to some alcohol to relax a little. It may be as little as a glass of wine but it can impact our health especially during our periods. Drinking during your menstrual cycle can impact your body and worsen your symptoms. While it's completely okay to have a drink as long as you consume alcohol in moderation, anything beyond that can take a toll on your periods and hormones and wreck havoc on your body and mind. Alcohol can cause dehydration as well which is not very good for your body when you're struggling with premenstrual syndrome or period cramps.

Here's how alcohol consumption impacts your periods.

1. Periods are often accompanied by cramps and when we drink during our periods it leaves us dehydrated which can worsen our cramps. Dehydration makes our body more prone to cramps and that is probably why you may wake up with worse cramps instead of a hangover if you drink during your periods.

2. Alcohol consumption can impact other premenstrual symptoms as well. It can impact your mood and worsen your mood swings and cause headaches as well. It can make you feel even more tired and lethargic and increase breast tenderness as well. Your emotions are already all over the place due to your hormones and alcohol can worsen this as well and you may not be able to control your emotions at all when you drink on your periods.

3. Our periods impact the magnesium levels in our body and cause fluctuations but alcohol can worsen this and cause harm to our body. Alcohol can reduce our body's mineral levels which means that when our magnesium levels drop so does our blood sugar. This is why we have a lot of sugar cravings during our periods which can worsen with alcohol intake and also make you feel dizzy and worsen your mood.

4. Alcohol can impact your hormone levels and it can increase the oestrogen and testosterone in your body for the time being which can impact your menstrual cycle. This means that high alcohol intake can put you at the risk of irregular periods. You may experience problems like a missed period or early periods and other such problems.

Read More