What is job loss anxiety? How to cope with this fear?

Job loss anxiety is currently on the rise in most of the employees due to the crisis caused by COVID 19. They are getting paranoid about losing their jobs. So, here are some ways to deal with it.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, people across the globe have faced a lot of problems including losing jobs. There are innumerable employees who have lost their jobs and are searching for a source of income. Due to the prolonged lockdown, people have become even more anxious and frustrated. All had to take up different responsibilities for the families and the society, apart from dealing with their job loss.

Also, there are people who still have their jobs. However, that has not decreased the level of fear and depression. They get paranoid seeing others lose their jobs. This has been a serious issue, and due to COVID-19, the number of people suffering from job loss anxiety is only increasing at a faster pace. If you are also one of them, then here’s how to cope with this situation.

Ways of dealing with job loss anxiety:

1- When you face the anxiety then pay keen attention to it. The human body will always respond in a negative way if it can sense any crisis. So, when you have the fear, don’t try to run away from it or neglect it. It’s very natural, so accept it first. It may be frustration or sadness, just accept it.

2- Instead of running from the fear, ask yourself about your ability to reduce your insecurities about your job. Try to find out if you are really giving your 100 percent to your company. If you are satisfied with your work, then it’s fine.

3- If your fear is regarding the money then work on financial safety. Start saving more to handle your worst situation. And always keep a tab of it and run the numbers in your mind to be sure about your savings.

4- If you are getting paranoid about losing your job, start searching for another one. Get ready with your new updated resume and start applying to different job posts. Often, job loss anxiety to makes you feel motivated.

5- If you lose your job, you would still be the same person as you are right now. So, take some time to think about your good qualities and appreciate them. This will make you more confident.

6- Lastly, stay confident and don’t lose hope. Always know that whatever happens, everything will be alright eventually.

