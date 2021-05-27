What is a Keto diet and why it is not good for you: Celebrity Nutritionist Maya Pereira explains

A popular diet fad is the ketogenic diet. Here's why you shouldn't opt for it.

What is Keto Lite or Lazy Keto Diet?

A high-fat low carb low protein diet was traditionally treated for epilepsy way back in 500 BC. It had striking similarities of metabolic effects of fasting and the ketogenic diet made it ideal for treatment but with the coming modern-day medication kind of slipped away more recently researchers have been interested in the impact of the ketogenic diet on weight loss.

Lazy Keto Diet is a less restrictive version of the traditional high-fat, very-low-carb Ketogenic Diet. The experts discuss its pros and cons.

A true ketogenic diet may be very challenging for some to stick to in fact a great majority of those professing their love for the KG diet may actually be confusing with a very low carb diet. In my experience I found people find these high-fat diets more fun at least for a little while, I mean who wouldn't be excited about eating all the high fat generally forbidden food like buttered cheese mayo oil and let's be honest the only reason we are doing this is that its fun right I mean who cares about the results. What is a ketogenic diet? A ketogenic diet is where you consume no more than 20gms of carbohydrates each day. Following a low carbohydrate diet, you see results in weight loss now if all you care about the number on the scale then you might be happy for a few moments but if what you are after is actually is fat loss you may need to step back and take a closer look at it.

The skeleton muscle and liver tissue is where carbohydrate is stored in the form of glycogen. Each and every gram of carbohydrate carries with it 3grams of water so if our skeleton muscle and liver glycogen stores are full this will make the number on the scale go up. Empty muscle weighs less than a full muscle. So it actually gives you an illusion that you have lost weight but in fact, it is more of a depletion of a shrink in your muscle mass so you kind of jump with joy thinking that you have lost fat but all you have lost is glycogen and water. s soon as you start to consume carbohydrate again you muscle glycogen starts to be replenished and empty muscles become full muscles and the scales goes back up. So if you looking to break a platter or you know, I am not saying that you are not going to lose weight.

You will lose weight but in the wrong run you won't be able to keep it off in the long run and it's just superficial so for me, the right way is to eat metabolically dense nutrients meals and avoid things like sugar and processed food or packaged food be it a very lazy ketogenic diet doesn't even, I don't even see the difference in either of it because it just your mindset so if you can maintain or gradually come back to eating normally without any weight gain and yes so the bottom line is, ketogenic diet leads glycogen depletion and water weight loss this doesn't to translate body composition. Glycogen depletion may also inhabit sports athletic performances and recovery and also activities for daily living. The truth is to get lean and stay lean ketogenic diet are not desired or required.

