What is keto headache? THESE are the causes and prevention tips to combat the pain

Keto headache is caused by certain physical changes due to following the ketogenic diet plan. So, here are the causes and prevention measures to relieve this pain.

The ketogenic diet is one of the most popular diet plans right now that is focused on the elimination of carbs from your foods and on its replacement with protein. This is so the body produces energy from the protein itself. This diet routine has been proved to be quite effective for weight loss.

But this plan comes with many adverse effects as well and one of the most common ones is a headache. This is often called keto headache. So, today we will discuss keto effects and its causes.

What should you know about keto headache?

Causes of let headache

There are several factors that lead to this headache. Some are as follows:

Low blood sugar level

Glucose is a type of important carb that produces power for our body and brain. But when you cut down on your intake of carb then the glucose gets replaced by ketone bodies causing your blood sugar levels drastically dropped. This may lead to low blood sugar levels which will create stress in your brain and therefore a headache.

Dehydration

Dehydration is another prime factor for the keto diet because in this plan people tend to urinate more for shifting to ketosis and our insulin production level also decreases. This affects the electrolytes, which plays a key role in hydration.

Prevention tips for keto headache: 1.As you tend to get dehydrated often in the keto diet, so drink plenty of water- 2 litres of water every day. 2.Limit your alcohol intake as it makes you dehydrated making you urinate more often. 3.Eat low carb and water-rich foods like zucchini, celery, lettuce, cucumbers, cabbage, raw tomatoes etc. 4.Foods like avocado, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, kale, almonds, pumpkin seeds etc. are high in potassium and magnesium. These will keep your electrolytes in balance keeping hydrated. These foods are keto-friendly as well. 5.Don't forget to salt your foods lightly as it will reduce the risk of electrolytes imbalance. 6.Avoid intense workout at the initial days of having a keto diet as it can create stress in your body causing headache.

