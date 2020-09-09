What is Kundalini Meditation? Know its origin, benefits and techniques to increase mindfulness

Kundalini meditation, a part of Kundalini yoga, is practised to release stress and anxiety. It enhances our energy that’s released through the seven chakras of the body. So, here’s everything you should know about this meditation.

From the ancient age, meditation has always been one of the most useful techniques to practice attention and awareness. It reduces stress, anxiety, depression, pain and enhances inner peace. So, for overall well-being, practising meditation regularly is highly beneficial.

And when it comes to meditation, Kundalini is one of the most effective ones. It helps to increase your energy and release stress. Kundalini meditation is a part of Kundalini yoga.

Benefits of Kundalini meditation:

Origin of Kundalini meditation

The exact origin of Kundalini meditation is not known; however, its mention dates back to 1000 BCE. In Sanskrit, Kundalini means “coiled snake”. According to ancient belief, every human has divine energy at the base of their spine and Kundalini meditation awakens and releases that energy.

This is based on the concept that the energy needs to released through the seven chakras of the body and then it needs to be taken out from the crown chakra above the head.

Health Benefits of Kundalini Meditation

These are the benefits of Kundalini meditation:

1. It enhances concentration.

2. Brings us into a state of mindfulness.

3. Creates balance in mind, body and soul.

4. Increases awareness of the body.

5. Reduces stress and energy.

6. Improves cognitive functioning.

7. Combats sleep problems.

8. Expands lung capacity.

How to practise Kundalini meditation?

Follow these steps to perform the meditation:

1. Choose a quiet place.

2. Wear loose, comfortable, cotton clothes.

3. Pick a convenient time when no one will disturb you.

4. Sit on the floor cross-legged and close your eyes.

5. Now choose a mantra, like Sat Nam (truth is my identity). Then say Sat while inhaling and then Nam while exhaling. Focus on your breathing.

6. You can do the meditation from three minutes to two hours.

