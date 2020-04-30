What is Leukemia: Signs, treatment and prevention of the lethal disease

Leukemia is the cancer of the blood. Read on to know the signs, risk factors, treatment and prevention of this health condition.

Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai on 29 April 2019 after he complained of having breathing problems, passed away today. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and died after battling the disease for 2 years. Bollywood’s original chocolate boy died at the age of 67. After Irrfan Khan’s death, another beloved celeb’s death has sent shock waves through the Bollywood industry and the nation. It has left people wondering what exactly is leukemia and how dangerous could it be?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It is caused by the elevated number of white cells in the body. White blood cells protect our body from the invasion of harmful bacteria and other pathogens and control the growth of the abnormal cells. When they don’t function properly, it leads to the growth of unnecessary white blood cells in the body. The excess growth starts to affect the organs and the body becomes unable to fight infections.

Read on to know symptoms, risk factors, treatment and prevention of Leukemia.

Common Symptoms of Leukemia

1. Excessive sweating

2. Lethargy and weakness

3. Sudden weight loss

4. Night sweats

5. Shortness of breath

6. Headaches

7. Pain in the bones

8. Swollen lymph nodes

9. Red spots on the skin

10. Fever or chills

11. Tendency to get bruises or bleeding easily

12. Swollen spleen (pain under the left lower ribs)

13. Frequent infections

Risk Factors of Leukemia

The causes of this disease are not known, as reported by Healthline. But there some risk factors that may lead to the disease:

1. Smoking

2. A genetic disorder like Down syndrome

3. Blood disorders

4. Continuous exposure to radiation

5. Exposure to chemicals

6. Family history of leukemia

Types of leukemia

There are several types such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Treatment of Leukemia

The treatment depends on the type and stage of cancer. The treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplantation, biological or immune therapy. If the treatment doesn’t work or cancer comes back, the doctor may go for gene therapy along with medications.

Prevention of Leukemia

1. While some risk factors can’t be avoided, so there is no permanent way to prevent the disease. However, you can do certain things to alleviate the risk:

2. Avoid smoking or stop completely.

3. Limit exposure to radiation.

4. Do not have close contact with high-risk chemicals.

5. Eat a healthy diet and exercise to support a strong immune system.

