THIS is what Mandira Bedi likes to eat in a day to keep fit; Here's all you need to know

If you’re looking for inspiration during the quarantine period to start your journey towards staying fit, watch this space for more as Mandira Bedi shares her diet plan, what she eats in a day, her workout regime and more.

The fitness icon of the industry, Mandira Bedi recently spilled the beans on her daily food intake, what she eats, her favourite cuisine, her key to motivation and we are here to give you all the details. She is one of the most looked upon celebrities for fitness by many in the industry who manages to look fabulous at all times despite being a mother to a 9-year-old son and now a 4-year-old daughter as well.

An inspiration to many, Mandira Bedi is a multitasker who pays a lot of attention to her workout and diet plan. Her secret to staying fit is trying to keep yourself self-motivated. Most of the times, she doesn’t like to workout with a trainer and after she gained weight during pregnancy, her key to motivation was to fit into her old wardrobe and she managed to do that with much finesse.

Here are the key takeaways from Mandira Bedi’s daily food intake and fitness regime, let’s find out.

Favourite meal

Her favourite meal of the day is breakfast as it brings her hope. She loves to have eggs, toast, waffles and coffee in her breakfast and that makes her really happy.

Food regime

In the morning after waking up, she has apple cider vinegar followed by black coffee with a teaspoon of coconut oil in it almost making it an exotic concoction paired with a piece of fruit. She likes to work out in the morning to fuel the day and get her going for the rest of the day.

For lunch and dinner, she likes to keep it simple by relishing ghar ka khana like dal, sabzi, roti. Her dinner is early between 7-8 PM and supper is at 5 PM where she likes to have healthy snacks around her like makhana and soya nuts. She likes to get her protein from natural sources.

Favourite cuisine

Her favourite cuisine is Asian with a dash of desi food. Stir fry, paneer, eggs, tofu, soy, etc. are her favourite dishes to get going.

Biggest weakness

Chocolates are Mandira’s biggest weakness and a big no-no in her diet. However, she does allow herself to binge on it every once in a while.

Her message to women over the age of 40 trying to achieve fitness is that it is never too late to start the journey and find the key to motivate you. Focus on small goals and try to achieve that step by step and you’ll ultimately get there.

