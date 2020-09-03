  1. Home
What is mold allergy? Signs, causes and prevention tips of THIS allergic reaction

Mold allergy occurs when our sensitive immune system overreacts after inhaling any mold spores. This allergy is often linked to asthma as well. So, here’s how can you prevent it.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 10:35 am
What is mold allergy? Signs, causes and prevention tips of THIS allergic reaction
If you have mold allergy, then your immune system will overreact to your breathing in mold spores. Symptoms of mold allergy are similar to that of other allergies. It can cause cough, itchy eyes, etc. and is linked to asthma. People with mold allergy should restrict their exposure to any type of mold that causes the reaction.

It is always advised to consult your doctor for medications to keep the allergic reactions under control. But before that, you should have certain knowledge about mold allergy. So, read below to know.

Symptoms, causes and prevention tips of mold allergy.

Symptoms of mold allergy:

The symptoms of mold allergy are as follows:

1. Sneezing.

2. Stuffy or runny nose.

3. Postnasal drip and cough.

4. Itchy nose, throat and eyes.

5. Watery eyes.

6. Dry and scaly skin.

Mold allergy and asthma

If you have mold allergy and asthma, your asthma symptoms can get triggered by the exposure to mold spores. The signs and symptoms of asthma will be as follows:

1. Coughing.

2. Shortness of breath.

3. Chest tightness.

Causes of mold allergy

Like any other type of allergy, mold allergy occurs due to an overly sensitive immune system. When you inhale the tiny, airborne mold spores, your body considers them as invaders and hence develops allergy-causing antibodies to fight against them. There are different types of mold and some of them can cause allergy. If you are allergic to any one type of mold that doesn’t mean you will be sensitive to other types as well. Some of the most common molds that cause allergy are alternaria, aspergillus, cladosporium and penicillium.

When to consult a doctor?

If your symptoms like stuffy nose, sneezing, watery eyes, shortness of breath, etc. tend to persist for a long time, then consult your doctor without any delay.

Prevention tips for mold allergy:

1. Eliminate all sources of dampness in the basement.

2. You can also use a dehumidifier and air conditioner.

3. Make sure your bathroom is properly ventilated.

4. Try to keep all organic plant containers clean and dry.

5. Remove old books and newspapers from the house.

Also Read: 7 Essential nutrients to prioritise in your diet to develop a strong immune system

Credits :mayoclinic, getty images

