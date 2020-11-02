What is pandemic fatigue and what can you do about it

With the pandemic looming over our heads since the last 8 months, it has understandably taken a toll on our mental as well as physical health.

Sure sanitising groceries, washing hands and handling the housework all by ourselves has been quite tiring. We have never been used to doing all by ourselves for such a long time. We have not been able to meet our friends and distant relatives and haven’t been able to go out or just go watch a movie to escape the monotonous reality.

These things and restrictions have affected us hard. Pandemic fatigue is basically dealing with a variety of emotions leading from the lockdown and the quarantine. Emotions like anxiety, uncertainty, loneliness, fear and hopelessness. Dealing with such emotions on a daily basis can drain us and this leads to pandemic fatigue. Here are some tips to cope with this pandemic fatigue.

Don’t read the news

Reading every day that a new wave of the virus has begun or the number of cases worldwide can trigger these emotions and can lead to worrying and anxiety. Limit your daily news intake to prevent mental stress.

Socialise

Arrange a video call with your friends and catch up with them. Talking to someone and sharing your thoughts and emotions can lead to catharsis and can help you analyse your emotions and achieve a fresh outlook.

Meditate

This is probably a tried and tested method to reduce stress and anxiety. Take some out in the morning and meditate for at least 10 minutes to relax your mind and address your feelings.

Self-pampering

Take out a day in a week to pamper yourself and indulge in some self-care. Whether it’s watching your favourite film and having junk food or taking a nice long shower and reading a book with a cup of coffee, make sure to give yourself some me-time.

Make a gratitude list

Make a list of the positive things in your life and feel the gratitude. This will help you focus on the good things in life and will give you a new perspective on life.

