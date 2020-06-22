What is a personality disorder? THESE are the telltale traits of it

There are certain common traits that can say if a person has a personality disorder or not. When you see these traits in you or any of your loved ones, then you should not delay seeking help.

A personality disorder is a mental disorder that is exhibited through a set of enduring behaviour and mental traits. People with this issue have difficulties in cognition, emotiveness, impulse control, etc. The behaviors seen in personality disorder may also lead to extreme anxiety or depression. Generally, people with this disorder find it hard to maintain a healthy relationship with everyone as they become very argumentative, stubborn, frustrating. They also have an inaccurate perception of reality.



Throughout our life, we meet numerous people in our family, friends circle, workplace, etc. Anyone may have a Personality Disorder. So, how to understand if a person has this issue or not? Well, there are certain traits that can indicate if the person has a personality disorder or not. Read on to know the traits.



Traits that define if a person has a personality disorder.



1- They will have multiple misunderstandings by perceiving a different meaning in other's languages. Their narcissistic mind will know that someone is idolizing him, but they are not at all idols. And if they are avoided, then they will only sense hatred which may not be the actual reason. What they can hear from others is actually the internal dialogue of their own mind.



2- Due to the misunderstandings, these persons have misconceptions about their relationships and other persons of the society. They tend to become besties the moment they meet them for the first time. But they cannot even see the reality that the other person may not even have the same feeling.



3- Persons with personality disorder always have the intention to spoil others' fun. For example, they will ruin a surprise, tell you the ending of a movie, point out unrealistic risks of an event, end conversation with unnecessary drama. They do these things just to catch everyone’s attention and show how smart and intelligent they are.

4- These people don’t understand boundaries. They cannot take it that other people have the right to set their own boundaries in their life. Anti-socials and borderlines will do this. Anti-social will like to go beyond the boundaries intentionally and borderlines won’t understand that they have overstepped in someone’s life.

5- People with a personality disorder will use their past events to justify their behaviour, especially the wrong ones. We may have a traumatic event in our life that can trigger our PTSD response. But we cannot use that incident every time to manipulate people, gain control on them, take advantage of everything or escape responsibility. Paranoids, dependent, anti-socials regularly do this to everyone.

6- They don’t have any balance in their relationship with others. Either it will be too intense or will absolutely lack any kind of intimacy. Borderlines, histrionics and dependents may have the tendency of having the former. And narcissists, avoidants, schizoid, schizotypal, obsessive-compulsive ones and anti-socials may fall for latter.



7- There cannot be any kind of growth in people with this disorder. They can change to some extent but that is quite prolonged and very time-consuming. Personality disordered person will not stop being so. But there is an exception in borderlines. According to research, these people can show improvements with proper therapy.

8- When a person with this issue will go for therapy, then they always try to prove themselves as fine and their partner or significant other as crazy. They can bring out numerous faults of their partner in front of the therapist. But they won’t confront their flaws and always blame others for those as well.

9- They can lie to any extent just to protect themselves to escape the fact that the problem resides in a partner. Anti-socials do this thing most of the time to protect themselves and their lies are extremely harmful to others.

10- Schizoid and schizotypal people show this trait where they have a very distorted view of life. The world is not the same place how it actually seems to them. They have fantasies of a different world that is not even based on reality.

If you see these traits in you, then consult a therapist right then to cure this issue to the core. And if you are worried about any of your family member or friend, then you can seek help for them also by consulting a psychologist.

