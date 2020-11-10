What is PMSing? Follow these simple rules shared by Dr Kiran to overcome the symptoms

Pre-menstrual syndrome is a phase of 1-2 weeks that occurs in women before their periods. Some women have severe symptoms whereas, others don’t. Dr Kiran Coelho shares tips on how to overcome symptoms naturally.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a condition that affects a woman’s emotional and physical health prior to her monthly menstrual cycle. PMS is a common condition and happens to 70-80 per cent of women. The cause of PMS is related to a change in sex hormones and serotonin levels. The levels of estrogen and progesterone increase during this time of the month that cause mood swings, anxiety, emotional stress and bloating. Serotonin levels affect the mood and behaviour as it is the chemical in your brain and gut that affects your emotions, and thoughts.

There are several psychological problems associated with PMS and the ways to overcome these symptoms as shared by a senior gynaecologist, Dr Kiran Coelho.

PMS symptoms can be treated naturally through changes in lifestyle and inculcating basic habits to cure the symptoms of PMS.

These lifestyle changes include daily exercise, morning and evening walks, a good diet, sufficient amount of intake of nutrients and vitamins. Being physically active is one of the most important aspects of treating PMS symptoms and reducing it over a course of time.

Drinking plenty of fluids like water, vitamin c fluids. Having a balanced diet that includes green vegetables and reducing your intake of sugar, salt, caffeine and alcohol is a must.

You can include supplements of vitamin B-6, calcium and magnesium to reduce the bloating and stomach pain.

Fix your sleep schedule and get sufficient amount of sleep. Exercise regularly to keep your body active and reduce stress levels. Yoga and meditation also help in keeping your body flexible and hence, reducing abdomen pain during periods. These are the simple ways by which you can reduce the chances of PMS and overcome symptoms.

Listen to view the full conversation here about overall health and know more tips on health and wellness:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×