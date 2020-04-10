What is postpartum depression and its symptoms? Here are all the details

Are you feeling depressed after childbirth? Here is what you need to know about postpartum depression.

The birth of a baby brings joy and excitement in a family. But for some mothers, it brings postpartum or peripartum depression. Postpartum depression occurs in women soon after childbirth. As a new mom, they might face a lot of challenges while getting used to their new routine. It is quite common for new mothers to feel sad or worried when they take care of a child. This is what is known as “baby blues”. A new mom might experience it after childbirth, symptoms of which include mood swings, sleeping problems, crying spells and anxiety. But it might fade away in a few weeks.

On the other hand, postpartum depression can last a long time. Pregnancy and the time after childbirth are pretty crucial for a mother. You may experience a rollercoaster of emotions and changes in life that might take a toll on your mental health. As much as you might love the little bundle of joy, you can’t deny that it is difficult, especially in the beginning. But when does it become extremely serious?

Here is everything you need to know about postpartum depression.

What is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression is a serious mental illness that affects the brain and might change the behaviour of a new mom. Most moms experience “baby blues” within a few days of giving birth, which might go away in a week or two. But if these feelings aggravate and don’t go away for a long time, it turns into postpartum depression. You may even interfere with your day-to-day activities.

Postpartum depression isn’t a flaw, it is simply a complication of childbirth that affects some mothers. Prompt treatment can help manage its symptoms and get back to normal life in no time.

What are the symptoms?

The signs of postpartum depression are a lot more serious than baby blues. It might make it difficult for you to handle your baby properly and perform daily tasks. Symptoms of postpartum depression may include:

You persistently feel sad and depressed without any particular reason.

You are unable to sleep even if you’re exhausted or you sleep too much.

You are unable to bond with your baby.

You have completely withdrawn from your friends and family.

You don’t feel like eating or you have started eating too much.

You feel lethargic all day long.

You have lost interest in activities you once loved.

You feel irritated and angry all the time.

You feel worthless, hopeless, guilty or inadequate.

You are unable to think straight and make decisions.

You are experiencing unexplained pains and aches.

You can’t seem to remember things.

You feel there is no one you can talk to who will understand your condition.

You are having thoughts of harming yourself or the baby.

Symptoms usually start within the first week of giving birth. Be careful and consult a therapist if you notice any of the above symptoms.

ALSO READ: Motherhood Tips: HERE's how you can stay healthy during pregnancy

ALSO READ: Pregnancy Tips: Home remedies to get rid of nausea immediately

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More