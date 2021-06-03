What is retinol and how to use it on your skin to reduce wrinkles?
Face serums have created a rage in the cosmetic industry and rightfully so. They are not just a cosmetic product that instantly makes your skin glow and makes you look younger, but they work as a therapy for your skin. For example, Vitamin A or Retinol, if used regularly can make your skin youthful and healthy for a longer duration. So, Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth, talks about how retinol helps reduce wrinkles.
What is retinol?
Retinol is said to be a permanent solution for wrinkled skin. Retinol, also known as Vitamin A, is often found in anti-aging products. It minimises the appearance of wrinkles, improves uneven skin tone, and reignites a feeling of firmness and radiance.
Skin Benefits of using Retinol to reduce wrinkles
1-It efficiently works on minimising wrinkles. It furiously reserves the collagen and increases its production in the skin cells. Research has also proven Vitamin A to aid the ageing process.
2-It helps to create a shield against sun damage while also reducing hyperpigmentation.
How to use retinol on your skin to reduce wrinkles?
1-You can by any face serums that contain Vitamin A or retinol and apply it on your face before hitting the bed.
2-You can also mix the serum with any of your face packs and apply it on your face. Keep until it gets dry and rinse it off.
3-Serums with retinol can be also be applied under your regular moisturiser to make it more effective.
Pro-Tip:
Avoid the serums that come in transparent bottles or the ones that come with a dropper. These kinds of serum get oxidised due to their active ingredients when used with that combo. If you are going out apply sunscreen over the serum.
