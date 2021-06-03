What is retinol and how to use it on your skin to reduce wrinkles?

Retinol or vitamin A is known to be reducing wrinkles effectively on the skin. So, here are the skin benefits of it and the application method to reduce wrinkles shared by Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth.

Face serums have created a rage in the cosmetic industry and rightfully so. They are not just a cosmetic product that instantly makes your skin glow and makes you look younger, but they work as a therapy for your skin. For example, Vitamin A or Retinol, if used regularly can make your skin youthful and healthy for a longer duration. So, Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth, talks about how retinol helps reduce wrinkles.

What is retinol?

Retinol is said to be a permanent solution for wrinkled skin. Retinol, also known as Vitamin A, is often found in anti-aging products. It minimises the appearance of wrinkles, improves uneven skin tone, and reignites a feeling of firmness and radiance.

Skin Benefits of using Retinol to reduce wrinkles

1-It efficiently works on minimising wrinkles. It furiously reserves the collagen and increases its production in the skin cells. Research has also proven Vitamin A to aid the ageing process.

2-It helps to create a shield against sun damage while also reducing hyperpigmentation.

How to use retinol on your skin to reduce wrinkles?

1-You can by any face serums that contain Vitamin A or retinol and apply it on your face before hitting the bed.

2-You can also mix the serum with any of your face packs and apply it on your face. Keep until it gets dry and rinse it off.

3-Serums with retinol can be also be applied under your regular moisturiser to make it more effective.

Pro-Tip:

Avoid the serums that come in transparent bottles or the ones that come with a dropper. These kinds of serum get oxidised due to their active ingredients when used with that combo. If you are going out apply sunscreen over the serum.

