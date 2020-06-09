What is seasonal affective disorder? Here's how to cope up with it

Do you feel depressed every time the climate changes? You might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Here’s everything you need to know about this disorder.

Do you feel a sudden change in your mood as the weather changes? If so, you might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as seasonal depression. It is a psychological condition that’s related to seasonal change. Usually, people experience it during early winter which goes away during spring or summer. Others might experience the opposite - symptoms that begin in the summer.

The symptoms may differ depending on which type of SAD you suffer from: wintertime or summertime. The symptoms of wintertime SAD include daytime fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, irritability, lack of interest in social activities, unhappiness, weight gain and difficulty in concentrating. Summertime SAD include agitation, sleep deprivation, restlessness, loss of appetite and inexplicable weight loss. In severe cases, people suffering from this disorder might experience suicidal thoughts.

Here is how you can cope with seasonal affective disorder.

1. Studies have shown that people with SAD should try light therapy, which can help elevate the mood and improve other symptoms of the condition. Consult a professional doctor for the same.

2. A dearth of sunlight can lead to seasonal affective disorder, so getting some sunlight might help serotonin levels (mood-regulating chemical) and lift up your mood.

3. Exercising helps in reducing the symptoms of depression and other mental health issues. Getting some physical exercise done can help improve mood.

4. You can take prescribed antidepressants to boost production of dopamine and serotonin, both of which helps improve mood and alleviate the symptoms of SAD.

5. You might feel tempted to reach for sweet comfort foods when you are suffering from depression. But munching on these sugary foods can worsen the problem and put you at a greater risk of depression.

6. Stress is another problem which can lead to SAD. You should manage stress by cutting back on alcohol, getting more sleep, trying relaxing techniques, talking to your loved ones or seeking professional help to help cope up with seasonal affective disorder.

