What is self proning? How is this breathing technique helping COVID 19 patients to breathe better?

This breathing technique helps improve the oxygen levels in the body and it is proving to be beneficial for Covid 19 patients. Here’s how you can do it.

The pandemic has made us realise the importance of something as simple as breathing. Who knew that there would be hacks to make us breathe better? If you are dealing with Covid or know of someone who has contracted the virus, keeping the oxygen saturation high is of utmost importance. While breathing exercises are important, there’s a technique called proning that is proving to help all Covid patients.

In a tweet shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, they explain how important proning is to keep the oxygen saturation high. We all know that the virus affects the lungs making it difficult for patients to breathe. For the unversed, proning is a medically accepted technique that requires the patient to lie in different positions to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation.

Here’s everything you need to know about proning:

- Whether the patient is in the hospital and unconscious or quarantining at home, proning can prove to be beneficial.

- All you’ll need is a bed to lie on and 4 pillows. Pillows need to be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for maximum comfort.

- You need to change your position every 30 minutes for maximum benefits.

- Only prone up to 16 hours a day.

- Avoid proning after meals.

- Make sure your room is ventilated for fresh air to come in.

Here are the positions to follow:

Here’s detail information on how to use the proning technique:

#Unite2FightCorona Proning as an aid to help you breathe better during #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FCr59v1AST — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

