What is Spirituality? Grand Master Akshar REVEALS how to achieve this power of resurrection

Spirituality encourages you to live life to the fullest. It is a practice that pushes you to explore your limitations and transcend them to achieve your ultimate potential. When you examine the topic of spirituality from the perspective of the Himalayan tradition, the objective is one of discovery. Himalayan teachings impart the message that spirituality is a journey towards the exploration of all your talent, skill, and potential. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about spirituality and how to achieve it through Himalayan techniques.

Change your perspective

No matter in which dimension you exist, you need to keep progressing on this path and slowly unearth all the secrets and mysteries of the universe. For example, as a little child, you looked at fruit as a means towards fulfilling your hunger. Your only goal was how you could eat this fruit and satisfy your hunger pangs. But as an adult, you look at the same fruit from a different perspective. You might consider growing certain fruits on your farm and selling them to make a profitable business for yourself.

Meditation for growth

Some meditation practices are Antar Naad Dhyan, Ropan Dhyan, Amrit Dhyan, or Nectar Meditation. These constitute powerful meditation techniques that bring alignment and growth into our lives. The entire objective of spirituality is to evolve the human spirit. To achieve this end goal, there are many philosophies pertaining to spirituality that are learnt, taught, and developed. It is the process of taking accountability for one's actions. Spiritual techniques and tools are only there to guide us on how we can make ourselves more strong and powerful.

Meditation for focus

Spirituality is an invocation of energies and is a method for self-discovery, innovation, invention, and ultimately freedom. How you use or tap into your spirituality ultimately depends on your existing life circumstances. Some people find it very hard to focus on any particular aspect of their life. Yoga and spiritual practices are one way of helping them build focus and single-mindedness through practices, such as Tratak on Bindu. Meditation practices like Tratak, Agni Dhyan, Jal Dhyan, Vayu dhyan Prithvi, Aakash Dhyan, Prithvi Dhyan constitute the Panch Tattva Dhyan technique. Ghabirda Dhyan which means deep meditation includes one among the many techniques that build concentration and help you gain focus.

