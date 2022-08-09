What is Teatox? Here is everything you should know about this trend

Right from starting the day with a cuppa of tea in the morning to sipping it twice, thrice or whenever headaches and dizziness strike- Tea is one of the most consumed and much-loved beverages amongst people. And due to the escalated number of tea and health enthusiasts, the classic milk and sugar tea has taken a backseat and spices brewed teas have gained much momentum in recent years. If you step into the supermarket, you will find a whole aisle filled with different types of tea ranging from herbal, soothing, sleep-boosting, antioxidant-rich and many more. Enter. Teatox. A tea detox has been gaining limelight because of the health enthusiasts and influencers and so, doing a teatox in today’s time has become the easiest thing. But is this really safe? Is this trend your cup of tea? Read on to find the answers to such questions.

What is a teatox?

Teatox, also known as tea detox is prominent to get rid of the toxins from the body and it promises to cut down excessive pounds from your body while adding up to your skin health. These teas are quite different from the milk version and are formulated from herb and spice infusions which further contain natural and organic ingredients like cinnamon, fennel, rooibos, ginger, juniper berries, coriander, turmeric and many more.

While adding naturally formulated concoctions or teas that are enriched with the goodness of herbs and spices is beneficial in providing you with endless benefits ranging from glowing skin to boosted immunity, when you step into the trend of a teatox, the number of cups of tea you have to consume amp up drastically that can hamper your health. Anything in excess can take a toll on the health and so is the case with such teas.

Advantages of a teatox

The teatox trend is based upon two levels: One should have a cup in the morning for the boost of energy and a cup in the evening to cleanse the colon and flush toxins from the digestive tract so that it can work better. If done courteously, teatox can improve your overall well-being in multiple ways:

They reduce the appetite and therefore help in managing a healthy weight.

Provide you with an instant boost of energy

Kick-start your metabolism

Unlike a juice cleanse, they don’t cut down nutrients from your diet

Boost your immune system

Boost sleep and relieve stress

What is the wrong way out?

Yes, the teatox trend can go wrong if you don’t have proper knowledge about herbs and spices or are either suffering from a health problem or on any kind of medication. Some teas are high in caffeine content while some are not. Some herbs can be a blessing for your while some can be a disguise. Moderation is always the key while doing tea detox and always consult a health expert if you are opting for any kind of store-bought teatox products. Natural and homemade concoctions are generally considered safe as compared to packaged teas. Moreover, a mix of multiple herbs and spices is quite effective in providing better outcomes.

Here are some of the downsides of being excessively or completely reliant on detox teas:

Some teas contain laxatives, such as senna, which can juice up all the water from your body, if consumed at a stretch.

If consumed excessively, they can disturb the chemicals in the blood (electrolytes) and can hamper your gut health.

A lot of tea holds diuretic properties that can increase urine and can further hamper bodily processes while giving you headaches, dizziness, frequent urination and dehydration.

Teatox cannot provide instant results in the weight or body overnight. You can inculcate natural homemade teas in your routine but always seek the help of a professional if you are abiding by the trends like detox. Make sure that you complement these concoctions with a healthy diet and workout regime for significant results.

