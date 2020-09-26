What is thrush in babies? Home remedies and prevention tips to keep your child safe from the yeast infection

Thrush is a kind of yeast infection that causes white patches on your baby’s tongue and cheeks. You can follow the below given home remedies and prevention tips to keep your little one protected from it.

Thrush is a common yeast infection that causes white patches on the tongue and cheeks. Babies are more prone to thrush because of their week immune system and this infection thrives in warm wet places. Yeast imbalance in the body is caused by an illness which damages the natural resistance power.

When your child is suffering from thrush, consult the paediatrician immediately for the treatment. At the initial stage, you can try these home remedies to keep your little one safe. But if these don’t work, then don’t delay to call your doctor.

Home remedies for thrush in babies.

Salt and water

Salt acts like an antiseptic. So, take half tsp of salt and dissolve into one cup of warm water. Then, gently use this mixture on the affected areas with a cotton swab.

Baking soda

Diluted baking soda is good to reduce the symptoms of thrush in babies. Dissolve half tsp of baking soda into one cup of warm water and put the mixture on the thrush with a cotton swab.

Coconut oil

Coconut has caprylic acid that is beneficial for infant thrush. Use a cotton swab to put some coconut oil on the thrush. But make sure your baby is not allergic to it.

Yoghurt

Natural yoghurt is highly beneficial for thrush because of having healthy bacteria, probiotics. So, give your baby unflavoured and unsweetened yoghurt. If your baby cannot have yoghurt, then apply some of it on the thrush with a cotton swab.

Prevention tips for thrush in babies

To keep your baby safe from thrush, always sterilise all the items that are placed in your baby’s mouth like bottle- nipples, spoons, pacifiers, etc. Always keep them clean and germ-free.

DISCLAIMER: Always consult the paediatrician to get the right medication for the problem.

Also Read: Is your baby having stomach problem? Try THESE 7 ways to ease the discomfort

Share your comment ×