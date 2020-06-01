What is video fatigue? Here are some expert approved tips to tackle it

Did you know video fatigue can drain your energy during a lockdown? Read on to know the side effects and some helpful tips.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, it has become new ‘normal’ to be working from home (WFH). This means that one has to balance a personal and professional life, at the same time. The use of gadgets like laptops, smartphones have become part of our day-to-day life! As many of us are realizing that continuous virtual meetings can stress us out physically and mentally and the same leads to video fatigue. Read on to know more about this. Are you working from home? Those back-to-back virtual meetings are taking a toll on you? Do you feel tired at home during a lockdown? Catching up with your friends via video call feels like a chore? Or helping your kid learn through online video calls? Then, you may be suffering from video fatigue.

Video fatigue can be termed as a feeling of being worn out due to the overuse of virtual meetings and chats. Although video/phone calls have become a norm and are convenient for professionals, they take a toll on mental and physical health. It is in fact a powerful means of communication. Getting used to one’s home as an office might feel weird seeing yourself in real-time and can take time to get used to the ‘new office’ space. One may also feel self-conscious. In other words, the feeling of social exhaustion may set in during a period of social distancing! It is the need of the hour to restore your energy and limit your exposure to electronic gadgets.

Know why you must reduce your screen time:

The blue rays emitted are particularly harmful to the eyes and sleep centre of the brain. They can cause insomnia by affecting the circadian rhythm, which may in turn result in an increase in caffeine consumption. Insomnia itself can cause irritability, fatigability, and loss of concentration.

Also, sometimes the video chat may result in a late lunch or even more comfort eating! This may result in gastritis (acidity), weight gain, and fluctuations in blood sugar levels. There are more reports of eye strain, dryness of eyes, and headaches. Moreover, prolonged sitting may result in back pain.

Following tricks can help you beat that video fatigue:

Be aware of the room lighting. Ensure there is no darkness as it can cause strain on your eyes.

Do not sit for a longer period of time. Instead, take regular breaks. You can drink water, stretch, read, relax by meditating, or even paint.

Do not schedule back-to-back meetings as doing so can be injurious to your health. It is ‘OK’ to skip the meeting when you are not required to be there! Furthermore, you can also opt for an email interaction or even a phone chat. After all, you were used to doing so before lockdown. Don’t go overboard just because you are working from home and have more time in your hands.

Keep it short. See to it that those calls don’t stress you out.

When you are in a virtual meeting you may turn on the camera but later you can switch it off. Move around for a while after doing so.

Takeaway: Though these virtual meetings have been a boon during lockdown they have their own limitations. Avoid going overboard and recognize the dangers of it. Before it is too late! Opt for a digital detox, if possible! This can help you have a gadget-free time, and try to spend some quality time with your family.

Dr Santosh Bangar, Consultant- Psychiatrist, Global Hospital

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×