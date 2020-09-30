  1. Home
What you should eat and avoid to maintain oral health explained by Dr Tanvir Singh

We don't realise how dangerous it can be to eat unhealthy foods for our teeth. Read on to know what Dr Tanvir Singh, B.D.S., M.D.S. (Ortho) and Director, Dentem, has to say about the relation between your diet and dental health.
dental health,oral health,foods for dental health
Our body is a complex machine, and the food we eat has a direct impact on our health. It is essential that you eat the right kind of foods to maintain overall health, including the health of your teeth and gums. Dr Tanvir Singh, B.D.S., M.D.S. (Ortho) and Director, Dentem says, “What we eat is what we are! It is very important to eat the right vitamins and minerals, both in the form of diet and supplements, to maintain oral health. The food you include in your diet should be non-sticky and non-starchy.” 

He further explains that you should include more crispy fruits and vegetables like an apple in your diet as they can help you clean and remove the extra layer of plaque around the teeth, keeping them healthy. Dr Tanvir also talked about the kinds of foods you should eat and avoid in order to maintain good oral health. 

Here is what you should include in your diet to maintain dental health. 

Apple 

“An apple a day keeps a doctor away.” According to Dr Tanvir, apple is a natural toothbrush that helps clean plaque and tartar from the teeth. Not just apple, but all crispy fruits and vegetables like carrot, celery “reduce cavity-causing bacteria and increase the salivary flow, in return keeping the oral cavity clean and healthy.” 

Vitamin C 

Fruits and vegetables like oranges, lemon, mint, cucumber, coriander, pineapple, pear are great for your dental health. “Vitamin C is one of the key factors in our periodontal health and keep our teeth strong. It also helps to boost immunity of the body, which in turn, helps fight any of the infections in the oral cavity,” he explained. 

Berries 

To get a pair of pearly whites, including strawberries and cranberries in your diet might help. Dr Tanvir explained that strawberries contain whitening enzyme malic acid, which can do wonders for your teeth. “Rub strawberry directly onto your teeth, or make a paste and apply it on the teeth,” he recommended. 

Green/ Black tea 

You must have heard a thousand times that green tea is one of the healthiest drinks that you should include in your diet to lose weight, but it turns out that it is great for your teeth as well. Dr Tanvir asserted, “Both, green and black tea, contain polyphenols that interact with plaque bacteria. They kill or hold back the bacteria from attacking the teeth.” 

What you should avoid: 

1- Snacking in between the meals can both act in your favour or against your health, depending upon the snacks you choose. While it is a great idea to eat small frequent meals, it is also important to choose your snacks wisely. 

2- Avoid sticky foods like chips and cheese products as they get stuck to the teeth and cause oral health problems. “They get converted into sugar and stick between the teeth, which lead to oral cavities,” explained the orthodontist. 

3- You should also avoid eating candies and chocolates – foods that are loaded with sugar as “they may lead to tooth caries and decay.” 

4- If you drink sodas all day, your teeth will stain. “Sodas in all forms erode our enamel, leading to the chirping of teeth cracks and micro leaks. Carbonated drinks also lead to dryness of mouth, which further leads to caries," he elaborated. 

Pinkvilla

