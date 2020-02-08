Whey Protein: Check out 5 Major health benefits of the supplement

Whey Protein is one of the widely used supplements. Aside from muscle growth, there are other health benefits as well. Read on to know more.

I am assuming that you must have heard about whey protein which gym freaks swear by. However, it is not just restricted to ripped bodybuilders only. Yes, this protein supplement is one of the best ones out there and its high nutritional profile boasts several health benefits. Speaking of whey protein, the same includes proteins isolated from whey (the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production). For the unversed, milk has two main types of protein whey and casein. Before you buy the supplement box make sure to read the ingredients list as some products may have unhealthy additives.

One can easily include whey protein in the diet by adding the powder in shakes, yogurts, and smoothies. One can simply add the powder in water or milk as well. Speaking of the recommended dosage, ideally one should include 1-2 scoopers per day i.e. 25-50 grams per day. Ideally, ask your fitness trainer for the same.

Read on to know 5 major health benefits of whey protein.

1. Weight loss

Weight watchers must be aware that increasing the intake of protein is one of the ways to lose weight as it promotes fat loss. The protein content in whey protein helps to suppress appetite by keeping us full for a long period of time and the same leads to less calorie intake. It also boosts our metabolism which in turn burns more calories. Whey protein is one of the best proteins for fat burning.

2.Muscle growth

Muscle growth is important for overall health. One can develop the same with strength training and the right diet which includes the right amount of protein. Whey protein is one of the excellent sources for promoting muscle growth and maintenance of it when included with strength training.

3. May lower your blood pressure

As per studies, the ACE-inhibitors called lactokinins can positively affect the blood pressure level. However, there are no major studies that proved that that intake of it does lead to a reduction of high BP. According to a study, whey protein supplement when taken before or with a high-carb meal showed moderate blood sugar in both healthy people and type 2 diabetics.

4. May help to regulate blood sugar levels

As per studies, whey protein is quite effective at regulating blood sugar levels. Did you know this type of protein has an upper hand over egg and fish?

5. Has anti-cancer properties

As per the journal Anticancer Research whey protein concentrate can be used to treat cancer. However, more research on the same is required.

Other health benefits are Eczema, plaque psoriasis, asthma, cognitive function, high cholesterol and Parkinson's disease among others.

Bottom line

Whey protein is one of the healthy ways to add more protein to your diet. It is considered a complete protein as it is packed with all the essential amino acids. However, make sure you are not over-consuming it as it can lead to other health issues, such as nausea, bloating, cramping, and diarrhea among others

Credits :Healthline webmd and getty images

Read More