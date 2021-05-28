Which yoga pose is much effective for COVID 19 recovered patients? Expert weighs in

During your COVID 19 recovery, you may feel less energetic and mentally exhausted as your body had to undergo a lot to fight off the deadly virus. So, these three yoga asanas by Grand Master Akshar can be highly beneficial for your speedy recovery.

If you have recovered from COVID 19 recently, you may feel your body experiencing weakness. When healing from any disease, your body and mind are both involved in beating the disease. This is why you could be feeling mentally exhausted also after fighting Coronavirus. So, while recovering post COVID 19, yoga can be highly beneficial to regain that strength, energy and fitness. So, during your recovery from COVID 19, you can practice these yoga asanas shown by Grand Master Akshar to get your fitness back on track.

Samakonasana (Equal Angle Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi.

Extend your arms straight up.

Join your palms and point your fingers up

Slowly tilt your upper body forward at your pelvis.

Lower your upper body until it is parallel to the ground.

Try to keep your legs straight with a very slight bend at the knees.

Ensure that your back is not hunched and your spine is straight.

Focus your gaze forward.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin in Samasthithi.

Lift and place your right foot on the left inner thigh.

Balance here as you join your palms at your heart chakra.

Straighten your elbows and raise your Pranam upwards

Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of the posture

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together.

Keep your back straight.

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves.

Look ahead.

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine.

Relax your shoulders.

Meditation and Pranayama

With a combination of these postures, you can also include breathing techniques like Brahmari Pranayama (Bee Breath) and Kapal Bhati Pranayama (Bellows Breath). Meditation when done even for as little as 5-10 minutes daily brings calmness. Sthithi Dhyan and Aarambh Dhyan or Seed meditation are techniques to boost your sense of well-being. Also Read: 7 Yoga poses to stay healthy and fit post COVID 19 vaccination

Share your comment ×