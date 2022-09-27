Wholesome Navratri: Here are some dietary do's and don'ts of fasting that you must follow if you have diabetes

Managing blood sugar levels while fasting during Navratri is an overwhelming task since the food consumed during this auspicious occasion is mainly fried and loaded with carbs. If you are suffering from diabetes and are fasting during these 9 holy days, then it is advised to be mindful of your diet during the day to prevent the spike or drop in the levels of glucose. Tweaking your choices of vrat-friendly food items like consuming foods or fruits that are low in GI is one of the decent ways to keep going healthily. Here we bring you a list of some dietary do’s and don’ts that you must follow if you are having diabetes and still observing fast this Navratri.

1. Do include carbs that are low in GI including buckwheat in your meals to keep your blood sugar levels balanced. You can consume buckwheat roti and incorporate multiple vegetables. Do consume salad before or during your meals to retain your post-meal sugar levels.