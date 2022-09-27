Wholesome Navratri: Here are some dietary do's and don'ts of fasting that you must follow if you have diabetes
Here we bring you a list of some dietary do’s and don’ts that you must follow if you are having diabetes and still observing fast this Navratri.
Managing blood sugar levels while fasting during Navratri is an overwhelming task since the food consumed during this auspicious occasion is mainly fried and loaded with carbs. If you are suffering from diabetes and are fasting during these 9 holy days, then it is advised to be mindful of your diet during the day to prevent the spike or drop in the levels of glucose. Tweaking your choices of vrat-friendly food items like consuming foods or fruits that are low in GI is one of the decent ways to keep going healthily. Here we bring you a list of some dietary do’s and don’ts that you must follow if you are having diabetes and still observing fast this Navratri.
1. Do include carbs that are low in GI including buckwheat in your meals to keep your blood sugar levels balanced. You can consume buckwheat roti and incorporate multiple vegetables. Do consume salad before or during your meals to retain your post-meal sugar levels.
2. Do inculcate complex carbs in your Navratri fasting along with low-calorie drinks and consume balanced meals throughout the day. Make sure to not eat any heavy meals and try to keep yourself hydrated with homemade lemon water, and coconut water along with accurate proportions of water. Take a moderate to brisk walk for 15 minutes after every meal.
3. Don’t consume bad fatty fried food items and instead choose good fats to diminish the glycaemic load of mealtimes. Proteins-rich foods that are extremely low in fat should also be added to the diet to amp your energy levels including buttermilk, yoghurt and paneer, vegetable raita, lassi, chaach, nuts and seeds
4. Don’t rely on readymade soups mix, fruit juices and sugar-loaded drinks as they can only dehydrate your body while worsening your diabetes symptoms. Fruits and veggies offer multiple nutrients and can accentuate plasma carotenoids and Vitamin C which further boost the doses of antioxidants and phyto compounds. In order to do this, do incorporate salads, fruit chaat, vegetable smoothies, and vegetable soups.
Do swear by these aforementioned tips to manage the symptoms of diabetes even while fasting during Navratri.
