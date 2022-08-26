Wholesome yet delectable dessert recipes to satiate your cravings

Who doesn’t want to deck in the joy of having a sweet, nutty and moist dessert? The joy of digging into a delectable sweet or even a slice of cake cannot be described in words. And yes, it definitely holds the power to fix your blues right away. But if you don’t want to indulge in sinful ingredients for the sake of your health even then you can gorge on the pleasure of oh-so-sweet yet crumbly dessert. Author Neha Ranglani, a nutritionist and health coach who recently published her book, "Dessert Reboot," has shared some exciting recipes that are equally luscious and nourishing and will satiate your cravings without taking a toll on your health.

1. Makhane ki kheer (serves 2)

This fibre-rich veganized adaptation to the traditional Indian kheer, a rich and creamy dessert loved by every family member and a no-brainer treat when you are fasting for Navratri, Ekadashi or Maha-Shivratri.

Ingredients

500 ml plant milk

1 cup makhana

7-8 cashews

3 tbsp jaggery syrup

3 - 4 strands saffron

½ tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp chironji seeds, soaked for 30 minutes

1 tsp shatavari powder

1 tsp vegan ghee

2 tbsp pistachio, for garnish

2 tsp dried rose petals, for garnish

Method:

1. In a vessel, heat coconut oil and lightly roast the makhanas till crispy.

2. Once cool, grind ¼ cup of makhanas with cashews to a coarse powder and keep aside. 3. Soak the saffron in some warm milk so that it starts leaving colour.

4. Next in a heavy bottom pan, heat the milk with makhana and cashew powder and jaggery syrup.

5. After one boil, add in the shatavari powder, cardamom powder, chironji seeds and prepared saffron milk.

6. Allow all this to simmer on low-medium flame for about 7-10 minutes till starts to thicken.

7. Lastly add in the whole makhanas, continue to simmer for another few minutes and then off the flame.

8. Garnish with rose petals and pistachio. Serve warm or chilled.

Variation: You can replace makhanas with brown rice seviyan, cooked brown rice, cooked quinoa, cooked whole millets, and washed red rice poha.

2. Berry panna cotta (serves 3)

This berry Panna cotta with the added goodness of berry compote and stress-busting ashwagandha is worth every spoon. In short, a mildly sweet and creamy panna cotta is perfect if you want to make dessert for two or a crowd.

Ingredients

400ml thick coconut milk

2 tsp agar agar powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp jaggery syrup

1 tsp ashwagandha powder

Pinch of salt

¼ cup berry compote

Method

1. Mix agar agar with 2 tbsp coconut milk to make a slurry and keep aside.

2. Heat the rest of milk along with vanilla extract, ashwagandha powder and jaggery syrup on a low-medium flame stirring continuously for 3-5 minutes.

3. Then add in the agar agar slurry and continue to cook for another minute till it starts thickening.

3. Pour into bowls, allow it to cool a bit and then move to the fridge to set for an hour or two. 4. Top it up with some chopped berries or berry compote, and it is ready to devour.

Variation: You can use any other fruits like mango + basil, peach + cinnamon or pineapple + mint combination instead of berries

3. Chunky Brownies (makes 9 pcs)

These chunky brownies are ultra-moist, mega chocolatey, dense, fudgy and everything a chocolate lover could dream of and even better without the refined sugar, flour and oil.

Ingredients:

1 cup oat flour

½ cup nut butter

½ cup apple sauce

1/3 cup coconut sugar

¼ cup jaggery syrup

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 tbsp plant-based milk

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp maca powder

100 g dark chocolate, chopped

Method:

1. Mix the nut butter, apple sauce, coconut sugar, jaggery syrup and milk until well combined.

2. Add oat flour, cocoa powder, maca powder and baking powder and mix again until it's nice and smooth. Add about half of your dark chocolate and mix. Add 1-2 tbsp milk more, if the mixture is too thick.

3. Pour into a lined baking pan and put the rest of the chocolate on top.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for about 20- 25 minutes, until the toothpick comes out clean.

5. Let cool completely before cutting it into squares. Enjoy

