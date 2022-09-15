Dermatologist explains why underarms smell and how to treat it

Underarms are a part of our body and due to various reasons, they tend to smell. Although there is no reason to be ashamed about it, it can be an embarrassing and unpleasant experience altogether. Our underarms are made of sweat glands and most of the time they remain moist making them the perfect place for bacteria to grow, says Dr. Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist. And these bacteria are the reason behind that bad odour coming out of your armpits she adds offering her insight on the subject. Why do our underarms smell?

A natural process of the body sweating, or perspiration is a very common phenomenon. Through sweating our bodies release the excessive heat produced and help us to cool down. Now when this sweat comes into contact with bacteria, they form a bad smell. The apocrine gland is one of the sweat glands that are responsible for producing odor. Apart from the bacteria, some food can also lead to smelly underarms like onions, garlic, broccoli, and certain drinks can also be the cause of that unpleasant smell from the underarms. Besides when you excessively indulge in physical activities or exercise, too much hot weather, certain health issues like diabetes, obesity, and even changes in hormones can make your underarms smell. But there is always a solution to even treat smelly underarms. Here are some amazing tips by the experts to help you tackle the bad odor.

Wash clothes regularly Your clothes trap those sweat and odor and make you smellier the next time you wear them. During the summer ensure to wash clothes every day. Also, always keep two sets of workout clothes so that you don’t end up wearing sweaty clothes the next day. Wear breathable material Loose, cotton materials are the perfect way to go for your clothing if you want to prevent this bad smell. Silk, synthetic and tight clothes trap the sweat and bacteria together making the underarms even smellier. The loose fit will allow your skin to breathe and produce less sweat.

Use an antiperspirant Antiperspirant help to regular body odor to a large extent. Using an antiperspirant once or twice a day is a great hack as it actually keeps the underarms fresh. Antiperspirant containing aluminum chloride hexahydrate blocks sweat glands and controls sweating. Exfoliate your underarms Getting rid of the dead skin cells from your underarms will help you regulate body odor. Since the accumulation of bacteria is shed off through exfoliation, the chances of smell become less. Using exfoliating pads with glycolic and salicylic acid at night are of great help. Keep the areas dry Use of sweat pads are advised as It absorbs sweating effectively and eliminate foul odor all day long. Sweat pads are cotton pads intended for one time use. Keep the area hair free Keep your underarms hair-free by shaving or waxing whatever method works for you. The body hair makes you sweat even more and bacteria get a chance to produce that strong smell.

Showering is necessary When it comes to preventing body odor, maintaining your hygiene plays a major role. Make sure to take at least one shower every day using a mild body wash. Also, if you work out or do other high-intensity activities like running, or swimming always take a bath afterward to get rid of the sweat and odor.